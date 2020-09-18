Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Google removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:38am EDT
A worker adjusts a hoarding of Paytm, a digital payments firm, in Ahmedabad

Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday removed the mobile app of SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm from its Android store over violations of its gambling policy.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting," the U.S. tech company said in a blog post.

"This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

The blog post did not name Paytm, but Google separately confirmed the removal for policy violations.

Paytm said on Twitter that its Android app was temporarily unavailable on the Google store for downloads or updates.

"It will be back very soon," the company said, assuring users that their money was safe.

Paytm, a pioneer in India's digital payments market, sells everything from digital gold to insurance and also allows for money transfers on a state-backed payments network.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.87% 275.72 Delayed Quote.30.00%
ALPHABET INC. -1.66% 1487.04 Delayed Quote.11.02%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.62% 1308.5 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.30% 6617 End-of-day quote.39.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
06:38aGoogle removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations
RE
06:27aGoogle removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations
RE
03:56aNikkei ticks up; Suga's policy boosts software firms, hits telecoms
RE
02:43aSoftBank exits cellphone distributor Brightstar in telecoms sell-down
RE
02:35aSoftBank exits cellphone distributor Brightstar in telecoms sell-down
RE
09/17Nikkei ticks up but runs out of gas ahead of long weekend
RE
09/16Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
DJ
09/15Opendoor to go public in Social Capital merger in $4.8 billion deal
RE
09/15DRAFTKINGS : Opendoor to go public in Social Capital merger in $4.8 bln deal
RE
09/15SoftBank paused share buybacks in August ahead of asset sale announcements
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 940 B 47 266 M 47 266 M
Net income 2021 494 B 4 723 M 4 723 M
Net Debt 2021 3 754 B 35 922 M 35 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 6 214 B 59 309 M 59 460 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 593,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 308,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-10.35%59 309
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.06%35 475
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.48.37%30 536
SAFARICOM PLC-4.76%11 078
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.51%9 842
DIGI.COM-6.95%7 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group