SoftBank Corp.

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
Summary 
Japan govt applies fresh pressure on telecom carriers to cut charges

10/13/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

* Top govt spokesman says room for carriers to cut fees further

* Calls on carriers to 'actively' look for ways to cut charges

* PM Suga has made carrier fee cuts a policy priority

* Lower charges to push inflation further away from BOJ's target

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is hoping mobile phone firms will "actively" consider ways to cut carrier charges, its top spokesman said, stepping up pressure on the sector to meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's aim of boosting households' purchasing power.

Cutting carrier fees has been among Suga's policy priorities since becoming prime minister last month, as he looks to clip the wings of a highly-protected industry and encourage more competition.

"There's room to cut carrier fees further," Chief Cabinet Sectretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference on Wednesday, adding he hopes carriers will "actively come up with ways to do so."

The remarks came after the Nikkei newspaper reported that SoftBank Corp is considering a new mobile plan offering lower cellphone charges.

Analysts say other carriers may follow suit.

While lower fees would benefit consumers, it might prove to be a double-edged sword for the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target, at least until the longer-term boost to consumption begins to offset the downward pressure from the lower charges.

"Lower cellphone fees would be something similar to tax breaks for households," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"They may also weigh on prices. But the BOJ has long detached its policy moves from inflation, so weak prices alone won't force it to ease monetary policy further," he said.

The BOJ eased policy twice this year to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic. It now focuses on supporting the economy rather than hitting its 2% inflation target, which remains elusive despite years of heavy money printing.

Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace in almost four years, as the pandemic cools demand in the world's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)


ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 123.82 Delayed Quote.2.14%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 23601.78 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.84% 1205 End-of-day quote.-17.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.73% 7058 End-of-day quote.48.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 952 B 46 969 M 46 969 M
Net income 2021 495 B 4 694 M 4 694 M
Net Debt 2021 3 752 B 35 588 M 35 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 5 723 B 54 221 M 54 282 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 59,2%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 613,08 JPY
Last Close Price 1 205,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-17.44%53 907
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-8.87%30 867
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.49.72%30 297
SAFARICOM PLC-4.60%11 112
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-13.43%9 156
DIGI.COM-7.62%7 749
