Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout

10/01/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A flag flies outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton

LONDON (Reuters) - The outcome of a $10 billion six-month battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons will be decided in a one-day auction on Saturday overseen by the Takeover Panel.

The shoot out will pit U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R), whose 285 pence a share bid was recommended by Morrisons' board in August, against a consortium led by the Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.

CD&R is being advised by Terry Leahy, who was CEO of Tesco for 14 years to 2011.

Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons started out as an egg and butter merchant in 1899. It listed its shares in 1967 and is Britain's fourth-largest grocer after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

The battle for Morrisons is the most high-profile amid a raft of bids for British companies this year, reflecting private equity's appetite for cash-generating UK assets.

The Takeover Panel, which governs M&A deals in the UK, moved to an auction process because neither suitor has declared their offers final.

The contest will consist of a maximum of five rounds.

In the first round, either suitor may increase their bid. If neither does, CD&R's existing agreed offer wins.

In the event of a higher bid in round one, the other suitor can raise their own bid in three subsequent rounds.

If there still isn't a winner, both offerors may make an increased bid in a fifth and final round.

To prevent a draw any fifth round offer by Fortress must be at an "even" number of pence, while CD&R must bid at an "odd" number of pence.

The panel will make a statement on Saturday once the auction has completed.

Morrisons has until Tuesday to make its recommendation, but could make a statement as early as Saturday after its board meets after the auction.

Given that the board has previously agreed offers from both parties it is expected to recommend shareholders accept the highest bid at a shareholder meeting slated for Oct. 19.

Morrisons shares closed at 295 pence on Thursday, indicating investors expect a higher bid.

Both CD&R and Fortress have committed to retain Morrisons' Bradford headquarters and its existing management team led by CEO David Potts, execute its strategy, not sell its freehold store estate and to maintain staff pay rates. The commitments are not, however, legally binding.

A victory for CD&R would reunite Leahy with Potts and Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson, two of his closest lieutenants at Tesco.

Potts, who joined Tesco as a 16-year-old shelf-stacker, will make more than 10 million pounds from selling his Morrisons shares to the victor.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.72% 1514.5 End-of-day quote.17.13%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.04% 6480 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -0.71% 294.9 Delayed Quote.66.06%
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
03:21aMorrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout
RE
09/30SES Joins Forces with SoftBank Corp. to Deliver Live Sporting Events Into Japan
CI
09/29UK Takeover Panel to Start Wm. Morrison Auction Procedure on Saturday
DJ
09/28Toyota buys software firm Renovo to accelerate self-driving tech development
RE
09/24SoftBank-backed Banco Inter and StoneCo in talks on potential merger -source
RE
09/24Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM
RE
09/22Softbank to Take More Cautious Approach to China Investments
MT
09/17ARES MANAGEMENT : Makes $150 Million Preferred Equity Investment in Inter Miami
MT
09/16SOFTBANK : Boeing names new government operations chief
RE
09/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intuit, Walmart, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Oracle...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 600 B 50 368 M 50 368 M
Net income 2022 521 B 4 685 M 4 685 M
Net Debt 2022 4 123 B 37 086 M 37 086 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 7 111 B 63 748 M 63 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 514,50 JPY
Average target price 1 656,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.17.13%63 748
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED35.12%50 924
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.24.73%41 951
MTN GROUP LIMITED134.86%16 988
SAFARICOM PLC22.92%15 265
TELE2 AB19.57%10 227