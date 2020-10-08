Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store to take on Google

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:08am EDT
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm is aiming for a million apps on its "mini app store" by the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, seeking to challenge the dominance of Alphabet's Google in India's mobile web economy.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma called Google "judge, jury and executioner" after his app was temporarily removed from the Android app store last month for a policy violation. On Thursday, he kicked off his company's "Mini App Developer Conference" by calling Google a "toll collector".

Google, whose Android operating system powers nearly 99% of India's roughly 500 million smartphones, has faced criticism from several startups in the country over a move to enforce its global policy more strictly and charge a 30% commission for in-app purchases.

That criticism led the U.S. tech giant this week to defer by six months its deadline for Indian companies to comply with the new billing system.

Paytm's Sharma is trying to use the discontent to attract business to his newly launched mini app store, which is hosted within the Paytm app. He has vowed not charge domestic app developers any fees.

"Neither a company from the East, nor a company from the West, if someone will rule India it will be an Indian company," Sharma said in the virtual conference.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A mini application is typically hosted within a bigger app and the user experience may not be as seamless as a standalone app, but it can save app developers the time and money involved in building more complex apps.

Paytm's mini app store will allow "app developers to, for good, forget about going through somebody else's kingdom or roads," Sharma said.

Paytm, also backed by Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, will create a 100 million rupee ($1.37 million) fund for India's mini app developers, Sharma added.

For Google, the face-off against Paytm and other Indian app startups creates a new problem in one of its top growth markets, where it has committed to spend around $10 billion over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups.

Google also faces four antitrust cases in India, the latest of which alleges the Mountain View, California-based tech giant abused its Android operating system's dominant position to garner an unfair advantage in the smart TV market.

Google has denied any wrongdoing.

"A number of app stores will have to come in this country and co-exist," Paytm's Sharma told Reuters.

($1 = 73.2295 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Euan Rocha and Mark Potter)

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditya Kalra

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.41% 296.5 Delayed Quote.39.79%
ALPHABET INC. 0.56% 1459.14 Delayed Quote.8.94%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.34% 319571 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.16% 1212 End-of-day quote.-16.96%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.61% 6955 End-of-day quote.46.24%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. 3.33% 174.99 Delayed Quote.49.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
07:08aPaytm targets a million apps on its mini app store to take on Google
RE
10/07Japan telco SoftBank considering its carrier fees seriously - spokesman
RE
10/07Japan telco SoftBank considering its carrier fees seriously - spokesman
RE
10/07SOFTBANK : HAPSMobile's Sunglider Succeeds in Stratospheric Test Flight
BU
10/04Line Corp gears up for food fight in Thailand
RE
09/29Japan's NTT launches $40 billion buyout of wireless unit Docomo
RE
09/29Japan shares end higher as U.S. stocks rebound, presidential debate eyed
RE
09/28Japan stocks fall as NTT bid for wireless unit rattles telcos
RE
09/28SoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan
RE
09/24Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 million in funding round
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 933 B 46 534 M 46 534 M
Net income 2021 492 B 4 645 M 4 645 M
Net Debt 2021 3 747 B 35 352 M 35 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 7,10%
Capitalization 5 756 B 54 319 M 54 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 627,69 JPY
Last Close Price 1 212,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 89,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.96%54 319
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.31%31 429
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.46.53%30 015
SAFARICOM PLC-3.17%11 260
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-13.65%9 099
DIGI.COM-10.31%7 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group