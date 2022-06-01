Log in
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
1481.50 JPY   +0.10%
02:03aRimac raises $537 million in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO
RE
05/31Moody's revises SoftBank outlook to 'negative' citing tech slide, leverage
RE
05/30Japan Index Sees Strong Rally; Toyota Cuts June Production Target Twice in One Week
MT
Rimac raises $537 million in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO

06/01/2022 | 02:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rimac Automobili Concept_One electric supercar is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York, U.S.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rimac has raised 500 million euros ($537 million) in a new funding round, it said on Wednesday, but the Croatian carmaker's chief executive cautioned sales would have to be twice as high before he would consider a stock market listing.

The new funding, led by Softbank and Goldman Sachs as well as existing shareholders including Volkswagen's Porsche unit, brings the carmaker's total valuation to over 2 billion euros, Rimac said.

Taking the step of an initial public offering would depend on revenue reaching over a billion, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a media roundtable, adding the company was around halfway there.

"When we are at that number, it makes sense," he said. "When the hockey stick is flattening out a bit, when there is stability and predictability ... currently it's hard to predict what's happening next year."

The Rimac Group comprises a Bugatti-Rimac joint venture, producing electric sportscar Nevera and the Bugatti Chiron and owned 45% by Porsche AG - and a separate technology business which supplies batteries and powertrain components to other car companies.

Most of the new funding will be invested in expanding production facilities and raising volumes in the technology business, Rimac said, with the aim of reaching 100,000 batteries a year between 2024 and 2026.

The carmaker, which currently has over 1,500 staff, is looking to hire a further 700 people in 2022 and is exploring new sites for plants, Rimac said, with Italy a possible option due to high availability of qualified workers.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Christina Amann; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.56% 76.14 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.10% 1481.5 Delayed Quote.1.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.47% 5300 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.47% 154.68 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 637 B 43 829 M 43 829 M
Net income 2022 512 B 3 980 M 3 980 M
Net Debt 2022 4 377 B 34 035 M 34 035 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 6 967 B 54 168 M 54 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 480,00 JPY
Average target price 1 633,28 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.1.75%54 168
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.52%51 256
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-17.88%30 578
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.12%19 486
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.23.37%8 950
SAFARICOM PLC-31.49%8 916