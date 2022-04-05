Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : After Successful Trial, SoftBank Corp. Signs Agreement with Tokyo Metropolitan Government for Emergency Drone Deliveries

04/05/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When a natural disaster or other type of emergency strikes, roads and other often-used logistics routes may not be readily accessible. For this reason, local governments in Japan are increasingly looking at drones as a way to deliver emergency supplies in times of crisis. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is one such municipality, and on March 31, 2022, it signed an agreement with SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) where SoftBank will use drones to deliver emergency goods to parts of Tokyo that become isolated during a disaster. (*Editor's note: While much of Tokyo is populous and urban, the prefecture also spans to mountainous regions).

The agreement came after a successful trial conducted by SoftBank, done in cooperation with Futaba Corporation, from December 14, 2021 to January 20, 2022. Commissioned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, SoftBank and Futaba used drones to deliver emergency supplies to Akiruno City, Hachioji City, and Ome City in the western part of Tokyo prefecture, based on the assumption these areas would be isolated from land routes following a disaster.

The Level 3* trial used Futaba's newly developed FMC-01DASB, a delivery drone equipped with a 4G LTE communication module. Remotely controlled using a SoftBank 4G LTE connection, the drone was able to fly above high-voltage power lines while carrying weights up to 20 kilograms (equivalent to 10 plastic 2 liter water bottles) and make up to 7 kilometer round trips with high levels of stability. In the trial, SoftBank's high-precision positioning service "ichimill" was also utilized for landing at precise locations.

  • *
    Level 3: Beyond visual line of sight in less-populated areas

The data obtained from this trial will be utilized to prepare for drone deliveries after disasters occur, and the trial information will also be applied to studies for more advanced drone usage. In light of recently relaxed drone regulations in Japan, SoftBank will also work toward realizing Level 4 drone services.

  • *
    Level 4: Beyond visual line of sight in populated areas

(Posted on April 5, 2022)
by SoftBank News Editors

Disclaimer

SoftBank Corp. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
04:20aSOFTBANK : After Successful Trial, SoftBank Corp. Signs Agreement with Tokyo Metropolitan ..
PU
04/04SOFTBANK : Launches App to Make Life Easier for Foreign Workers New to Japan
PU
03/29SOFTBANK : SRv6 MUP Brings Internet Efficiency and Flexibility to 5G Mobile Communications
PU
03/28Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million
RE
03/27SoftBank Prepares For Up To $10 Billion Of Loans For Arm IPO In March 2023
MT
03/24Goldman Sachs poised to lead U.S. IPO of SoftBank's Arm - sources
RE
03/22Quantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding
RE
03/22SOFTBANK : OYO Japan Rebrands as Tabist to Offer New, Localized Travel Experiences
PU
03/18SOFTBANK : How SoftBank Corp. is Making its Network Disaster-resilient
PU
03/16SoftBank's CDS costs rise hit two-year high as value of its holdings slumps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 635 B 45 914 M 45 914 M
Net income 2022 511 B 4 162 M 4 162 M
Net Debt 2022 4 362 B 35 545 M 35 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 6 845 B 55 778 M 55 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 455,00 JPY
Average target price 1 671,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.0.03%55 778
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED12.25%56 836
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.33%32 948
MTN GROUP LIMITED10.23%23 765
SAFARICOM PLC-6.85%12 009
TELE2 AB11.58%10 615