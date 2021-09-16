SoftBank : Boeing names new government operations chief

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co named a
former senior Ford Motor Co and Softbank
executive as its head of government affairs as the company
continues to deal with the fallout from two fatal 737 MAX
crashes.
Ziad Ojakli, who also served as an aide to former U.S.
President George W. Bush, will be Boeing's executive vice
president of government operations effective Oct. 1, the company
confirmed. Reuters reported the planned announcement earlier on
Thursday.
Boeing in June announced its long-time government affairs
chief Tim Keating was abruptly leaving without giving a reason.
Ojakli will lead Boeing's public policy efforts, serve as
chief lobbyist and oversee Boeing Global Engagement, the
company's global philanthropic organization.
"His broad experience serving in executive roles in
government and the private sector will contribute to our
engagement with our stakeholders as we continue our focus on
safety, quality and transparency, and transforming our company
for the future," Boeing Chief Execuive Dave Calhoun said in a
statement.
Boeing still faces significant scrutiny from the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. lawmakers. In January,
Boeing was charged by the Justice Department with 737 MAX fraud
conspiracy and agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement and
settlement worth more than $2.5 billion.
Earlier this month, a Delaware judge ruled Boeing's board of
directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over the MAX
crashes that led to the plane's 20-month grounding and cost
Boeing some $20 billion.
In May, two key U.S. lawmakers sought records from Boeing
and the FAA on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787
Dreamliner. Boeing has halted deliveries of the 787 as it works
to address manufacturing quality issues.
Ojakli served as the managing partner and senior vice
president of Softbank from 2018-20, where he created its first
global government affairs operation after spending 14 years at
Ford, the second largest U.S. automaker.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)