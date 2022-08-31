Log in
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
1529.50 JPY   -0.39%
SoftBank : Commits to Achieving 'Net Zero' by 2050 by Removing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Produced by its Supply Chain

08/31/2022 | 04:20am EDT
SoftBank Corp. Commits to Achieving
'Net Zero' by 2050
by Removing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Produced
by its Supply Chain

August 31, 2022
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434, "SoftBank") today announced a pledge to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by its entire value chain to virtually zero to achieve 'Net Zero' emissions by 2050. To meet this target, in addition to its existing initiatives to eliminate GHG emissions from its own business processes and its energy consumption (Scope 1 and Scope 2), SoftBank will work to remove GHG emissions generated by its supply chain (Scope 3).

In May 2021, SoftBank announced its pledge to achieve virtually zero GHG emissions by 2030 under its 'Carbon Neutral 2030' declaration. Under this initiative, SoftBank is working to reduce its own direct GHG emissions (Scope 1) and its indirect GHG emissions (Scope 2), which includes GHG emissions tied to the use of electricity supplied by other companies. Under its new Net Zero long-term goal, as a first step, SoftBank will aim to reduce its Scope 3 GHG emissions in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023) by 2.5% compared to FY2022 levels. This and future initiatives will be conducted in accordance with the 'Corporate Net-Zero Standard' formulated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in October 2021.

Since the 2015 adoption of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, countries have been working to limit global temperature rise to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels as a long-term common goal. To achieve this, companies and organizations must reduce their GHG emissions to Net Zero by 2050. SoftBank is aware of its responsibility as a corporate citizen to mitigate to the impact of climate change and help realize a sustainable society. By utilizing AI and its other advanced technologies, and by working closely with its business partners, SoftBank will strengthen its Net Zero initiatives and contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

  • SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.
  • Other company, product and service names in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 5 838 B 42 081 M 42 081 M
Net income 2023 532 B 3 833 M 3 833 M
Net Debt 2023 4 532 B 32 667 M 32 667 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 7 241 B 52 198 M 52 198 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 49 581
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 1 535,50 JPY
Average target price 1 603,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.5.57%52 198
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED6.24%51 793
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-22.90%26 697
MTN GROUP LIMITED-26.01%14 024
SAFARICOM PLC-25.69%9 430
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.16.56%8 005