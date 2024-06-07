By Kosaku Narioka

SoftBank Corp. plans to build a large-scale data center for artificial intelligence applications at Sharp Corp.'s Sakai plant in Osaka, Japan.

The Japanese telecom unit of SoftBank Group said Friday that it would use the data center for its own generative AI development, as well as other AI-related businesses. It aims to start full-scale operations of the data center in 2025.

SoftBank Corp. said it would consider working on AI-related businesses with Sharp going forward.

