SoftBank Group to sell U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar in latest asset sale

09/18/2020 | 12:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it would sell U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar Global Group for an undisclosed price, marking the latest asset sale by the Japanese conglomerate to fund a record stock buyback and raise cash.

SoftBank said in a statement it would sell the firm to a newly formed subsidiary of private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners for cash as well as a 25% stake in the subsidiary. Brightstar Capital is not an affiliate of Brightstar Global, the statement said.

The move comes on the heels of an announcement in late August it was cutting its stake in wireless unit SoftBank Corp, followed by news this week it was selling chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp.

SoftBank was exploring a Brightstar sale to shed lower-growth businesses in 2018, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. Brightstar could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said.

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has been selling core assets to stabilise its balance sheet and pay for its repurchase programme to bolster its shares.

Even so, SoftBank executives, frustrated at the group's share performance, have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private, a source has told Reuters.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close by March 31, 2021, SoftBank Group said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.41% 498.54 Delayed Quote.111.87%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.62% 1308.5 End-of-day quote.-10.35%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.30% 6617 End-of-day quote.39.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 940 B 47 089 M 47 089 M
Net income 2021 494 B 4 705 M 4 705 M
Net Debt 2021 3 754 B 35 787 M 35 787 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 6 214 B 59 309 M 59 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 593,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 308,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-10.35%71 653
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED5.06%35 752
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.47.09%30 325
SAFARICOM PLC-4.76%11 125
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-7.91%9 823
DIGI.COM-6.95%7 851
