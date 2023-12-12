From October 8th to 12th, 2023, Internet Governance Forum Kyoto 2023 (IGF Kyoto 2023), the latest in a series of yearly forums hosted by the United Nations, which brings together a wide range of stakeholders to engage in dialogue on all issues of the Internet, was held under the theme of "The Internet We Want - Empowering All People." During the event, SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434)'s High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) technologies for stratospheric-based communications were exhibited, and a panel discussion with experts on the subject took place.

About IGF Kyoto 2023 As a forum where a diverse range of stakeholders discuss a wide range of issues related to the Internet under the auspices of the United Nations, the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is one of the most influential international meetings in the field of Internet policy. Since the first IGF meeting took place in 2006, it has been held on an annual basis, and the 18th meeting was hosted in Kyoto, Japan. Source: Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications: 'About IGF Kyoto 2023'

SoftBank's booth draws international attention

SoftBank's booth, which it shared with its group company BBIX, took a prominent position among the other exhibits. More than half of the booth's visitors were from outside Japan, indicating a high degree of international interest for HAPS' potential. Visitors listened attentively to explanations and asked many questions.

Actual components from SoftBank's solar-powered Sunglider HAPS uncrewed aircraft system

To give visitors a sense of the scale and structure of SoftBank's HAPS uncrewed aircraft system called "Sunglider," which successfully completed a stratospheric test flight in 2020, the propeller, communications payload and other components were displayed along with explanatory panels.

Ministers in charge of Japan's communications and digital policies visit exhibit

Junji Suzuki, Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, is briefed on HAPS technology Koichi Watanabe, Japan's State Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications inspects SoftBank's booth

Taro Kono, Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation, pays a visit to SoftBank's exhibit

Many ministers, parliamentarians and officials attending IGF Kyoto 2023 visited SoftBank's booth, including Junji Suzuki, Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, and Taro Kono, Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation. Both listened intently to explanations given by Keiichi Makizono, SoftBank's Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). Both expressed high expectations for the potential of HAPS and offered words of encouragement.

Experts discuss how HAPS can enable Internet access for all

SoftBank's Shiro Fukumoto (left) moderates a panel discussion on HAPS at IGF Kyoto 2023

The first day of IGF Kyoto 2023 featured a panel discussion entitled, "HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station): Internet Access for all from the Stratosphere" with four experts on HAPS from around the world participating. Moderated by Shiro Fukumoto (Standardization Department Director at SoftBank and Vice-Chair of the HAPS Alliance 's Telecommunication Working Group), the panel was comprised of Mortimer Hope (Associate Director and Africa Lead at Policy Impact Partners Ltd.), Yoshihisa Kishiyama (Senior Member, Space RAN Business at Space Compass Corporation), Geraldo Neto (Vice President at Telecommunications Management Group Inc. and Chair of Sub-Working Group Agenda Item 1.4 of ITU-R WP 5D) and Hiroyuki Tsuji (Director, Space Communication Systems Laboratory at National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, or NICT).

The panelists discussed their expectations for the utilization of HAPS in under-unconnected areas, research and development efforts in the Beyond 5G and 6G era, business considerations, and the need for appropriate regulation at national and international levels. The session ended on a high note, with a lively discussion on what governments can do to promote the development and use of HAPS. A video of the entire discussion can be viewed here.

(Posted on December 12, 2023)

by SoftBank News Editors