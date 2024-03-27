On March 13, 2024, SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) launched its "Private 5G (Dedicated Type)" service that enables enterprises, local governments and other organizations to build customized 5G networks on their premises with dedicated base stations.

With the Private 5G (Dedicated Type) service, SoftBank installs network equipment at a client's site and combines it with its own allocated spectrum to build a dedicated and closed network. The service makes it possible for enterprise customers to build private 5G network environments outside the conventional public 5G service areas provided by telecommunications operators. The Private 5G (Dedicated Type) service launch follows SoftBank's introduction of its shared type service first launched in March 2023.

How is the dedicated service different from the shared service? The shared type service utilizes a technology called "network slicing" to apportion sections of SoftBank's public 5G network for specific customer uses. With the dedicated type service, SoftBank installs equipment and base stations directly at the customer's premises. With this closed 5G network, latency is about a fifth compared to the shared type service*, which relays traffic back to public 5G core network equipment, and security is enhanced since data is processed onsite.

* According to SoftBank's internal evaluations.

The Private 5G (Dedicated Type) service is optimal for clients that require advanced network solutions and low latency, making it suitable for those operating smart factories.

With the launch of Private 5G (Dedicated Type), SoftBank will open a technology verification area at SoftBank Robotics Corp.'s SoftBank Robotics Logistics Innovation Lab in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo. This lab uses logistics solutions such as the high-density automated "AutoStore" warehouse system and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

Images of material handling equipment installed in the technology verification area (left) and wireless equipment for Private 5G verification (right)

The technology verification area will closely resemble actual environments found in logistics warehouses and factories. In addition to being a facility to conduct Private 5G technology tests, customers will also be able to consult SoftBank about the introduction and utilization of Private 5G networks at the technology verification area.

(Posted on March 27, 2024)

by SoftBank News Editors