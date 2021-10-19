Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SoftBank : Morrisons shareholders back CD&R's $10 billion takeover

10/19/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons on Tuesday approved a 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

Morrisons said the requisite majorities of shareholders backed the deal at the meeting held both physically at its Bradford, northern England, headquarters and virtually.

CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, won an auction for Morrisons on Oct. 2, bidding a penny a share more than a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group.

CD&R's winning bid of 287 pence a share represented a hefty 61% premium on Morrisons' share price before takeover interest publicly emerged in mid-June.

The deal is now expected to complete on Oct. 27.

"We are very pleased to have received the approval of shareholders and are excited at the opportunity that lies ahead," said Leahy.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 600 B 48 994 M 48 994 M
Net income 2022 521 B 4 557 M 4 557 M
Net Debt 2022 4 123 B 36 076 M 36 076 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 7 134 B 62 456 M 62 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.17.52%62 485
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED33.60%49 579
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.61%41 622
MTN GROUP LIMITED132.60%17 185
SAFARICOM PLC25.26%15 492
TELE2 AB19.01%10 282