*Please note that we do not distribute any gifts at the meeting. Thank you for your understanding.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. SoftBank Corp. assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

To Our Shareholders

First, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your continued support. I am pleased to notify you of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SoftBank Corp.

I would also like to express my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, which struck in January of this year, as well as my wishes for the quickest possible recovery in the disaster-hit areas. Because of this quake, our telecommunication services were at times difficult to use or unavailable. We sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused. This quake has spurred the Group to renew its commitment to not just provide even more reliable telecommunications services, but also to fully meet its responsibilities as a social infrastructure provider and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

In terms of our consolidated results for FY2023, revenue and profits both exceeded our upwardly revised forecasts (announced in February 2024). Excluding the impact of a one-time remeasurement gain associated with the consolidation of PayPay Corporation in FY2022, revenue and profits both increased year on year. Notably, net income attributable to owners of the Company, which we give the highest priority, increased by 45%, indicating steady progress toward achieving our medium-term management plan's target of record-high profit in FY2025.

Looking at conditions in each business, the Consumer segment, which had been affected by the mobile service price reduction in spring 2021, transitioned to year on year growth. This was mainly due to a return to growth in mobile revenue, which was primarily supported by strong additions in the number of mobile subscribers and a narrowing down of the decline of average revenue per user per month, in addition to a decrease in depreciation. Furthermore, the Enterprise segment, which captured enterprises' demand for digitalization, and the Media & EC segment, which carried out selective focus on key business areas and cost optimization, both delivered double-digit profit growth. In the Financial segment, PayPay Corporation's consolidated EBITDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) was positive for the first time on a full-year basis.

As a result of the foregoing, we plan to pay a year-end dividend of ¥43 per common share (annual dividend of ¥86 per common share), as planned.

We are also making solid progress on initiatives for medium- and long-term growth. In the field of generative AI*1, which is expected to expand dramatically in the future, we are building a large language model (LLM) specialized for the Japanese language, which is a foundational technology, in order to be a market leader. In May 2024, we announced an additional growth investment of approximately ¥150.0*2 billion to scale up the AI computing infrastructure*3 required to build such an LLM. In addition, we began construction on an AI data center in Tomakomai City, Hokkaido, to conduct in- house development of generative AI and meet rising AI-related usage needs. As stated in our long-term vision (announced in May 2023), we will provide next-generation social infrastructure essential to the development of a digital society and strive to increase our corporate value even more.

SoftBank Corp. aims to achieve both medium- and long-term growth and a high level of shareholder returns. For FY2024, the dividend per common share is planned to be ¥86 (annual dividend)*4. Moreover, we announced our policy to conduct a stock split (10-for-1)*5 to create an environment that makes it easier for investors to invest as well as to establish a shareholder benefits program (¥1,000 worth of PayPay points)*6 to seek further expansion of the Group's ecosystem.

In closing, I kindly ask our shareholders for their continued support.

*1 AI capable of generating various types of content, such as text, images, and program code.

*2 After taking into account the subsidy (up to ¥42.1 billion) provided by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in certification of the "Cloud Program".

- 1 -