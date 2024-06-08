June 8, 2024
To All SoftBank Corp. Shareholders:
Junichi Miyakawa
President & CEO
SoftBank Corp.
1-7-1, Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(Code No.: 9434, TSE Prime Market)
Partial Correction of Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The Company would like to make the following partial corrections to the "Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." The corrected version has been published on the Company's website.
[Corrections and their details] *The corrected parts are underlined.
Page 16 of "Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders"
Reference Materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Proposal 2: Election of Eleven Board Directors, Candidate No.11 Ms. Hiroko Sasaki, "Biography, titles, responsibilities and significant concurrent positions"
Before correction
After correction
Oct. 2023Representative Director of Human
Oct. 2022Representative Director of Human
Capital Management Promotion
Capital Management Promotion
Association (to present)
Association (to present)
(End of document)
