SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), and its group companies SB Power Corp. ("SB Power," an electricity power company) and Encored Japan Inc. ("Encored") announced their energy saving service for households was selected for inclusion at the Japan Pavilion to be hosted by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ("COP28"), which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The exhibit will be the first from a Japan-based telecommunications operator (including its group companies) to be showcased at a COP-related event*1.

The energy saving service for households from SB Power is the first service of its kind in Japan*1 that makes it possible to encourage customers to save energy through a smartphone app, which utilizes Encored's proprietary AI algorithm and patented technology*2. This unique software-based approach to decarbonization leverages smartphone app features, which are different from traditional hardware-based efforts to improve energy efficiency in homes and initiatives to increase the energy efficiency of home appliances. SB Power has rolled out this service as the "Eco-Denki App" for subscribers to "SoftBank-Denki," which bundles electricity services with communications services, and the number of app users has exceeded 1.2 million households. Furthermore, in addition to SoftBank, the app has been adopted by six major retail electricity power companies*3 in Japan and is used by more than 3 million households nationwide, making it the energy saving service with the largest number of household users in the country*1. The associated CO2 emission reduction for the fiscal year 2022 that ended March 31, 2023 is (approximately) 10,909 tons*4.

With a view to global expansion, SB Power and Encored will continue to develop services aimed at further decarbonizing the household electricity sector by leveraging the expertise acquired through their energy saving service for households, which boasts the largest number of users in Japan.

SoftBank is committed to management that prioritizes environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG) aspects. To address climate change, SoftBank is actively pursuing its group-wide "Net Zero" goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Thanks to this initiative, SoftBank earned the highest ranking in the 2023 "GX (Green Transformation) 500," a survey conducted by Nikkei, Inc. on the decarbonization efforts of 500 leading companies*5. The energy saving service for households is also a part of SoftBank's group-wide efforts to decarbonize.

SoftBank, SB Power, and Encored will continue to provide a variety of solutions and services that utilize Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to realize a decarbonized society.

COP is an international conference where leaders from international organizations, governments of various countries, municipalities, NGOs, and companies gather to discuss the global direction and rules for mitigating global warming. Held since 1995, COP is now in its 28th year. The Japan Pavilion, hosted by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, at COP28, is intended to showcase Japan's leading products, services, and efforts to combat climate change to the world.

Exhibition period November 30 (Thu) - December 12 (Tue), 2023 Exhibition theme Energy saving service for households (software-based decarbonization service)

Video introducing the energy saving service for households

Simulated experience of the service (live demo)

Introduction to future concept of SB Power's and Encored, etc.

SB Power, utilizing Encored's patented technology*1, launched the energy saving service for households, called "Eco-Denki App," in Japan in July 2020, the first of its kind to encourage customers to save energy through a smartphone app. From the dedicated smartphone app, customers can check their energy saving status and CO2 reduction status. The "Energy saving Challenge" within the app notifies customers in real-time of energy saving timings through push notifications on their smartphones. By tapping "Participate" within the app, customers can participate the energy saving challenge and check the results of their efforts the next day, following a simple procedure. As customers are rewarded with PayPay points*6 when they successfully save energy, they can enjoy benefits in addition to reducing their electricity bills by participating in energy saving in a game-like experience.

Since launching the "Eco-Denki App," SB Power and Encored have been promoting activities to enable customers of other major retail electricity companies to also use the energy saving service for households. The total number of households using the service across all companies has exceeded 3 million, and SB Power and Encored will continue to strive for further expansion.

