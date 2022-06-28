Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-28 am EDT
1519.00 JPY   +0.03%
04:11aSOFTBANK : Sets Up Virtual Shop in ZEPETO, Asia's Largest Metaverse Platform
PU
06/26SOFTBANK : Corporate Governance updated
PU
06/24SOFTBANK : Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SoftBank : Sets Up Virtual Shop in ZEPETO, Asia's Largest Metaverse Platform

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 23, 2022, SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) opened Japan's first virtual mobile carrier store with shop crew avatars that can serve customers* in ZEPETO, Asia's largest metaverse platform that has approximately 300 million users.

  • *
    According to a SoftBank internal survey, as of June 23, 2022.

Operated by NAVER Z Corporation, ZEPETO is a metaverse app popular with Generation Z users, who create and customize their own 3D avatars. Since its release in August 2018, the number of ZEPETO users has been growing worldwide, especially across Asia.

ZEPETO has more than 30,000 metaverse spaces, called "worlds," and SoftBank created its own dedicated world. Anyone residing in Japan who downloads the ZEPETO app to their smartphone can create a 3D avatar at no cost and visit the "SoftBank Store in ZEPETO" with their alter ego.

Softbank Store in ZEPETO features
  • Customer support around the clock

Avatars, operators, and AI bots are available 24/7 to provide customer service and chat-based support. From 10:00am to 9:00pm, actual store crew members are on hand to answer questions about 'SoftBank' and 'Y!mobile' brand services via their avatars.


  • Exclusive photo zone and items

In addition to a photo zone where virtual visitors can take commemorative photos with SoftBank's canine mascot 'Otosan' and Y!mobile's feline ambassador 'Futenyan,' original digital items exclusive to the SoftBank Store in ZEPETO are also available. These special items include parkas, outerwear, hats, bags, and other branded items that can be worn by avatars.


  • Seamless integration with online store to sign up for contracts and services

The SoftBank Store in ZEPETO is seamlessly integrated with official 'SoftBank' and 'Y!mobile' brand online stores so customers can sign up for or change their smartphone contracts after receiving explanations from store crew avatars. They can also buy accessories and IoT-related items at the SoftBank SELECTION online store after viewing displays in the virtual store.

SoftBank plans to strengthen collaboration between existing and virtual sales channels. For instance, in the future customers will be able to get coupons posted at the SoftBank Store in ZEPETO and use them at physical 'SoftBank' and 'Y!mobile' brand stores.

Other SoftBank metaverse-related initiative

(Posted on June 28, 2022)
by SoftBank News Editors

Disclaimer

SoftBank Corp. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
04:11aSOFTBANK : Sets Up Virtual Shop in ZEPETO, Asia's Largest Metaverse Platform
PU
06/26SOFTBANK : Corporate Governance updated
PU
06/24SOFTBANK : Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
06/23SoftBank's Son says Nasdaq listing most likely for chip designer Arm
RE
06/23MASAYOSHI SON : Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
RE
06/23SOFTBANK : Board of Directors updated
PU
06/23SOFTBANK : The 36th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/22Softbank and altaeros launch world's first autonomous aerostat
AQ
06/22SoftBank Corp. and Altaeros Energies, Inc. Launches Autonomous Aerostat
CI
06/21SOFTBANK : to Hold 36th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 23. Live Streaming ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 637 B 41 709 M 41 709 M
Net income 2022 512 B 3 787 M 3 787 M
Net Debt 2022 4 377 B 32 389 M 32 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 7 148 B 52 889 M 52 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 518,50 JPY
Average target price 1 624,94 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.4.30%52 856
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.15%48 585
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-23.90%27 862
MTN GROUP LIMITED-16.92%16 180
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.30.03%9 288
SAFARICOM PLC-39.00%7 862