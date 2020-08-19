SoftBank : Telco SoftBank pleased 5G network given 'clean' status by U.S.

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank
Corp said on Thursday it was pleased its 5G network
had been given "clean" status by the U.S. government as part of
a U.S. effort to exclude Chinese vendors from next-generation
networks.
The U.S. State Department says "clean" status is aimed at
protecting sensitive information "from aggressive intrusions by
malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party". SoftBank,
its domestic peers and many other telcos around the world have
received the designation.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped
up measures to restrict leading Chinese tech firms from
accessing Western technology and markets.
It expanded curbs on China's Huawei Technologies on
Monday, banning suppliers from selling chips made using U.S.
technology to the firm without a special licence. Huawei has
already been excluded from telecoms networks around the world.
Parent SoftBank Group Corp has broad exposure to
both countries, with stakes in Chinese tech firms like TikTok's
parent ByteDance and facial recognition technology developer
SenseTime. A large part of investments via its $100 billion
Vision Fund are in the United States.
Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's efforts to placate the
United States include a job creation pledge made to then
President-Elect Trump in 2016.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)