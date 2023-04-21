Advanced search
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
1521.50 JPY   -0.39%
SoftBank : The 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Online presentation]
The 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 21, 2023
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2023. The meeting can be viewed via webcast.

Date and Time June 20, 2023 10:00am (JST) (planned)
Details The 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Click here for Japanese version.

Online presentation

Please click the refresh button on your browser at the starting time.

Disclaimer

The presentation and comments (including the posts from the official social media accounts) is made based on information available at the time it was made.
Statements in the webcasts that are not historical facts including, without limitation, our plans, forecasts and strategies are Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, general market conditions, customer demand for products and services, increased competition, inherent risks in international operations and other important factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any Forward-looking Statement.
The presentation and comments contained in the webcasts (including the posts from the official social media accounts) regarding companies other than SoftBank and other companies within the SoftBank Group is quoted from public sources and others, and we have neither verified nor are we responsible for the accuracy of information.
SoftBank expressly disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update revise or supplement any Forward-looking Statement in any presentation material or generally to any extent. Use of or reliance on the information in the webcasts is at your own risk.

[Notes]
  • *
    Video and audio difficulties may result depending on the communication and network environment.
  • *
    Communication charges at the viewer's expense may be required to view SoftBank Corp.'s webcast or online presentation.
  • *
    A notification will appear on this page if for some reason the Online presentation cannot be provided.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SoftBank Corp. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 913 B 44 112 M 44 112 M
Net income 2023 550 B 4 100 M 4 100 M
Net Debt 2023 4 398 B 32 811 M 32 811 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 7 223 B 53 878 M 53 878 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 49 581
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 527,50 JPY
Average target price 1 601,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.2.65%53 878
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.24%54 291
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.80%29 616
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.00%24 591
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.62%12 835
DIGI.COM9.50%11 581
