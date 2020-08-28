Log in
SOFTBANK CORP.

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoftBank : to slash holding in wireless carrier to 40.4%; could raise $14 bln

08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it planned to slash its exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp to 40.4% from 62.1% now, in a sale worth 1.47 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) at Friday's closing price.

The offer price for the 1.02 billion shares, including over-allotment, will be set between Sept. 14-16.

SoftBank Corp shares closed down 1.6% at 1,431 yen on Friday.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has been selling down the group's core assets to stabilise its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

($1=106.2100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.36% 1455 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.33% 6618 End-of-day quote.39.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 956 B 46 623 M 46 623 M
Net income 2021 494 B 4 644 M 4 644 M
Net Debt 2021 3 782 B 35 578 M 35 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 5,91%
Capitalization 6 910 B 64 858 M 65 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 605,42 JPY
Last Close Price 1 455,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.31%64 858
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED12.11%37 685
CELLNEX TELECOM40.16%30 866
SAFARICOM PLC-6.51%10 890
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.40%10 034
DIGI.COM-7.17%7 709
