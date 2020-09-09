Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Corp.    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoftBank unveils headquarter just as COVID-19 forces office decamp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday unveiled the building that will house its new WeWork-designed headquarters, in a long-planned move that comes just as the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide forces a shift away from office working.

Tokyo Portcity Takeshiba's biggest tenant will be SoftBank unit SoftBank Corp , whose Chief Executive Ken Miyauchi told reporters at the unveiling that 60% to 70% of the wireless carrier's employees are currently working remotely.

Excess space can be opened up to other group companies, Miyauchi said. Some of these are currently renting space around Tokyo from office sharing firm WeWork, which SoftBank has taken control of globally following a series of missteps at the U.S. startup.

The new development employs technology that supports social distancing, such as real time data on congestion at restaurants and SoftBank-developed robots for cleaning floors and making deliveries.

It also employs WeWork-style features like hot-desking, communal lounges and internal staircases that since the pandemic have raised infection concerns.

The move comes as group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is loosening ties with the wireless carrier, with the group's stake in SoftBank Corp set to fall as low as 40%.

The sell-down of such core assets is funding SoftBank's bets on listed tech stocks, which have fuelled concern among investors about the group's opaque investing practices and sent its share price tumbling this week.

By Sam Nussey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOFTBANK CORP.
12:25aSoftBank unveils headquarter just as COVID-19 forces office decamp
RE
09/07MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve inve..
RE
09/07Nikkei slips, SoftBank Group tumbles after Nasdaq rout
RE
09/06Nikkei dips as SoftBank Group tumbles after Nasdaq rout
RE
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/06SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors
RE
09/06REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in Latam in move for more..
RE
09/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in Latam in move for more oversig..
RE
09/05SoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 940 B 46 629 M 46 629 M
Net income 2021 494 B 4 660 M 4 660 M
Net Debt 2021 3 797 B 35 840 M 35 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 6,37%
Capitalization 6 409 B 60 497 M 60 496 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart SOFTBANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 543,89 JPY
Last Close Price 1 349,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Son Chairman
Yasuyuki Imai Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Jun Shimba Co-COO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Kazuhiko Fujihara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.-7.54%60 470
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED9.24%38 242
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.47.14%30 279
SAFARICOM PLC-7.94%10 737
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.48%9 994
DIGI.COM-9.42%7 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group