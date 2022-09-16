Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-16 am EDT
1492.00 JPY   -0.57%
Summary 
Summary

Softbank sells 15% stake in Kahoot to General Atlantic

09/16/2022 | 03:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo

OSLO (Reuters) - Softbank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 15% stake in Norwegian e-learning group Kahoot to U.S. private equity group General Atlantic FT BV.

The transaction will be completed in two tranches, with the first 9% being sold on or about Sept. 26 and the remaining 6.02% in the fourth quarter, "once applicable regulatory approval has been obtained by the purchaser", Softbank said.

General Atlantic in a separate statement confirmed the deal to buy 73.5 million Kahoot shares, but did not disclose the transaction price.

Kahoot's share price has fallen by 63% year-to-date on the Oslo Bourse, closing at 17.17 Norwegian crowns on Thursday and valuing Softbank's 15% stake at 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($122.28 million).

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to General Atlantic.

($1 = 10.2227 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAHOOT! ASA 28.95% 22.43 Real-time Quote.-63.15%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.57% 1492 Delayed Quote.3.16%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.37% 5458 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 840 B 40 717 M 40 717 M
Net income 2023 530 B 3 695 M 3 695 M
Net Debt 2023 4 507 B 31 425 M 31 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 5,81%
Capitalization 7 076 B 49 339 M 49 339 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 49 581
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.3.16%49 339
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED14.76%56 764
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-28.08%25 267
MTN GROUP LIMITED-23.65%13 720
SAFARICOM PLC-29.25%9 384
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.14.24%7 702