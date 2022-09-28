Sustainability Report 2022 (PDF: 18.7MB/220 pages)

Third-party Assurances and Certifications .............
Guided by the corporate philosophy "Information Revolution - Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. has contributed to society by providing innovative businesses and services. Today, as a good corporate citizen, SoftBank Corp. regards contributing to the creation of a sustainable world as one of its most essential management issues and is advancing initiatives aimed at the achievement of the SDGs. Guided by the concept of "a world where all things, information and minds are connected," SoftBank Corp. has identified six material issues with which it must engage in order to advance the development of a sustainable world. The standards we apply in identifying these material issues include not only their importance to SoftBank Corp., but how closely they relate to the SDGs and the concerns of stakeholders. By taking on these challenges as we pursue our "Beyond Carrier" strategy, we aim to enhance our corporate value and contribute to the realization of a sustainable world.
Junichi Miyakawa
President & CEO
SoftBank Corp.
Communications infrastructure is an indispensable lifeline for society. As a telecommunications carrier that provides that infrastructure, SoftBank Corp. has a responsibility to provide stable and highly reliable communications services, and we are striving to enhance our communications infrastructure. In addition to further developing 5G technology and expanding our service area footprint, we are involved in a project to bring Internet connectivity to the entire world using high- altitude platform stations (HAPS) based in the stratosphere. More than a decade has passed since northeastern Japan was devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake, but I will never forget my frustration at the fragility of our recovery framework when leading the on-site recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Since then, we have worked tirelessly to expand our service area and make our network more resilient. SoftBank Corp. will continue to build infrastructure that is resistant to disasters and fortify support measures to be prepared for disasters.
Addressing Environmental Problems
Addressing global environmental issues is another important management issue. The signing of the Paris
Agreement in 2015 has made it more important than ever to mitigate climate change as countries worldwide take steps to align their efforts behind a united front. SoftBank Corp. has endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is proactively advancing disclosure regarding climate change. The Government of Japan has declared its intention to make the country carbon neutral, reducing overall emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. Determined to contribute to rapid decarbonization, SoftBank Corp. issued the Carbon-Neutral 2030 Declaration. This Declaration sets the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the international community's target year for achieving the SDGs. To reach this goal, SoftBank Corp. will switch to 100% virtually renewable energy while reducing the energy consumption of its facilities and equipment by making maximum use of leading-edge technologies, such as
AI and IoT. In addition, in April 2022, we established the Green Infrastructure Promotion Office. We will continue to strengthen our initiatives aimed at the greater use of renewable energy.
Diversity, Equity and
Inclusion Initiatives
People are the driving force behind all corporate development. We have implemented a wide range of human resource development initiatives, but diversity initiatives are also crucial. Under the banner of diversity,
equity and inclusion, we aim to create organizations in which all employees understand their mutual differences and leverage them as strengths, thinking and expressing themselves freely to proactively generate innovation. One theme we are particularly focused on is the professional advancement of women. In 2021, we announced the target of tripling women's representation in senior management from the FY2021 level to 20% by FY2035. As a first step toward this goal, we established the Advancement of Women Promotion Committee, which I chair personally. Looking to fundamentally overhaul existing business models and work environments, we have also brought in external experts and are advancing concrete discussions. Last year, we also welcomed two new External Board Directors as part of efforts to reinforce corporate governance. They bring expert insight and have helped us achieve more multi- dimensional, active discussion.
In Closing
Constantly striving and evolving are in SoftBank Corp.'s DNA. As we further bolster our "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy, we will endeavor to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and help solve the issues facing society.
