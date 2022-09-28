Advanced search
Sustainability Report 2022 (PDF: 18.7MB/220 pages)

09/28/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
Sustainability Report

2022

Corporate PhilosophyVision

Information Revolution

Becoming a Corporate Group needed most by

- Happiness for everyone

people around the world

SoftBank Corp. aims to contribute to happiness for everyone through the Information

Under the shared philosophy of the SoftBank Group, "Information Revolution -

Revolution and become "the corporate group needed most by people around the world."

Happiness for everyone," since its founding, SoftBank Corp. and its subsidiaries have

To achieve this vision, SoftBank Corp. will leverage the business base it has built and the

constantly sought contribute to the wellbeing of people and society.

power of digital technology to realize its ideal of a society that is convenient,

comfortable and safe for all.

Contents

Message from the CEO...........................................

4

SoftBank Sustainability

Sustainability Strategy................................................................

6

Approach to Materiality.............................................................

7

SoftBank SDGs ..............................................................................

9

Material Issue Selection Flow................................................

11

Value Creation Process............................................................

15

Management Strategy for

Accelerating Corporate Growth...........................................

17

Material Issue KPIs: Targets and Results

............................. 18

Sustainability Promotion Structure .....................................

20

Message from the Executive Officer in

Charge

of SDGs Promotion ..................................................................

22

Promoting Awareness of the SDGs.....................................

24

COVID-19 Response.................................................................

26

Humanitarian Support for Ukraine .....................................

27

Material Issues

1 Building Society and Industry through

Digital Transformation (DX) .............................

28

  1. Expand and enhance the eﬃficiency of the industrial base through cutting-edge technologies
  2. Create new industries through DX
  3. Revitalize local communities (regional revitalization)

2 Connecting people and information

to create new excitement.................................

52

  1. Realize attractive customer value through the spread of smart devices
  2. Provide an environment in which everyone can access information
  3. Leverage ICT to create new lifestyles and enhance the foundations for daily life

3 Creating new business through

open innovation...................................................

73

  1. Develop new business models with cutting-edge technologies
  2. Incubate and spiral-upcutting-edge businesses overseas
  3. Build systems to recruit and develop human resources to lead growth and create
    new businesses

4 Contributing to the global environment

with the power of technology .......................

94

  1. Contribute to the mitigation of climate change through technology and business
  2. Promote a recycling-based society (circular economy)
  3. Realize a prosperous society through the spread of renewable energy

5 Building high-quality social

communication networks .............................

117

  1. Prepare sustainable life infrastructure
  2. Construct robust communications infrastructure to contribute to disaster prevention and mitigation
  3. Promote data security and privacy protection initiatives

6 Developing a resilient

management foundation ..............................

140

  1. Enhance corporate governance and ensure its effectiveness
  2. Sustainable growth through cooperation with stakeholders
  3. Enhance employee happiness with diversity and inclusion
  4. Enhance productivity with advanced workplace environments

Initiatives Supporting Business Activities

Quality Control.........................................................................

198

Brand Management...............................................................

199

Community Participation |

Social Contribution Activities .............................................

201

External Evaluations...............................................................

209

Third-party Assurances and Certifications......................

212

Company Overview................................................................

214

GRI Standard Content Index ...............................................

216

2

ESG Index

Environment

Environmental Management

Environmental Management ..............................................

P. 96-99

Climate Change

Contribution to Climate Change Countermeasures....

P. 100-109

Promotion of a Recycling-oriented Society

Promotion of a Recycling-oriented Society.................

P. 110-112

Biodiversity

Biodiversity Conservation.................................................

P. 113-115

Social

Involvement with Stakeholders

Stakeholder Engagement................................................

P. 176-178

Community

Social Contribution Activities...........................................

P. 201-208

Addressing the Digital Divide ..................

P. 62-64

P. 122-124

Support for Communities and Organizations ... P. 46-51

P. 202

Education and Child-rearing Support.......

P. 68-70

P. 205-206

Engagement with Seniors ............................

P. 62-63

P. 71-72

Understanding of Disabilities ..................

P. 64 P. 69

P. 204

Health and Safety

Prioritizing Safety and Peace of Mind ........................................

P. 63

Health and Medical Support........................

P. 71-72

P. 37-38

Disaster and Reconstruction Support ...

P. 125-129

P. 206-208

Occupational Health and Safety...............................................

P. 192

Responsibility to Customers

Providing Information Regarding Radio Wave Safety

.......

P. 120

Responsible Advertising and Public Relations Activities

(Advertising Ethics) .......................................................................

P. 199

Human Rights

Human Rights Initiatives ...................................................

P. 165-171

Promoting Diversity ............................................................

P. 183-187

Labor Practices

Labor Practice Initiatives..............................................................

P. 191

Human Resource Development Initiatives ..................

P. 180-183

Promoting Smart Workstyles...........................................

P. 193-195

Health and Productivity Management .........................

P. 195-197

Support for Balancing Work with Childcare and

Nursing Care .........................................................................

P. 187-189

Governance

Commitments and Policies

Philosophy, Vision and Strategy..............

P. 2

P. 6

P. 15-17

SoftBank Code of Conduct...............................................

P. 160-161

SoftBank's Human Rights Policies ..................................

P. 165-166

Sustainability Basic Policy...............................................................

P. 20

Supplier Ethics and Rules of Conduct......................................

P. 172

Environmental Action Guidelines................................................

P. 96

Approach to Disclosure ...............................................................

P. 215

Corporate Governance Initiatives

Corporate Governance ......................................................

P. 142-152

Compliance ...........................................................................

P. 160-165

Leadership Team........................................................

P. 143

P. 145

Intellectual Property and Brand Protection.................

P. 163-164

Risk Management

Risk Management ...............................................................

P. 153-160

Information Security...........................................................

P. 130-135

Initiatives with Suppliers

Supply Chain Management .............................................

P. 172-175

Transparency in Tax Payment

Tax Strategy.....................................................................................

P. 165

External Evaluations.........................................................

P. 209-211

Third-party Assurances and Certifications .............

P. 212-213

GRI Standard Content Index ........................................

P. 216-219

3

Message from the CEO

SoftBank Sustainability

Material Issue  1

Material Issue  2

Material Issue  3

Material Issue  4

Material Issue  5

Material Issue  6

Initiatives Supporting Business Activities

Contributing to the Creation of a

Sustainable World

Guided by the corporate philosophy "Information Revolution - Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. has contributed to society by providing innovative businesses and services. Today, as a good corporate citizen, SoftBank Corp. regards contributing to the creation of a sustainable world as one of its most essential management issues and is advancing initiatives aimed at the achievement of the SDGs. Guided by the concept of "a world where all things, information and minds are connected," SoftBank Corp. has identified six material issues with which it must engage in order to advance the development of a sustainable world. The standards we apply in identifying these material issues include not only their importance to SoftBank Corp., but how closely they relate to the SDGs and the concerns of stakeholders. By taking on these challenges as we pursue our "Beyond Carrier" strategy, we aim to enhance our corporate value and contribute to the realization of a sustainable world.

Junichi Miyakawa

President & CEO

SoftBank Corp.

4

Message from the CEO

SoftBank Sustainability

Material Issue  1

Material Issue  2

Material Issue  3

Material Issue  4

Material Issue  5

Material Issue  6

Initiatives Supporting Business Activities

Our Responsibility as a

Communications Infrastructure

Company

Communications infrastructure is an indispensable lifeline for society. As a telecommunications carrier that provides that infrastructure, SoftBank Corp. has a responsibility to provide stable and highly reliable communications services, and we are striving to enhance our communications infrastructure. In addition to further developing 5G technology and expanding our service area footprint, we are involved in a project to bring Internet connectivity to the entire world using high- altitude platform stations (HAPS) based in the stratosphere. More than a decade has passed since northeastern Japan was devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake, but I will never forget my frustration at the fragility of our recovery framework when leading the on-site recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Since then, we have worked tirelessly to expand our service area and make our network more resilient. SoftBank Corp. will continue to build infrastructure that is resistant to disasters and fortify support measures to be prepared for disasters.

Addressing Environmental Problems

Addressing global environmental issues is another important management issue. The signing of the Paris

Agreement in 2015 has made it more important than ever to mitigate climate change as countries worldwide take steps to align their efforts behind a united front. SoftBank Corp. has endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is proactively advancing disclosure regarding climate change. The Government of Japan has declared its intention to make the country carbon neutral, reducing overall emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. Determined to contribute to rapid decarbonization, SoftBank Corp. issued the Carbon-Neutral 2030 Declaration. This Declaration sets the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the international community's target year for achieving the SDGs. To reach this goal, SoftBank Corp. will switch to 100% virtually renewable energy while reducing the energy consumption of its facilities and equipment by making maximum use of leading-edge technologies, such as

AI and IoT. In addition, in April 2022, we established the Green Infrastructure Promotion Office. We will continue to strengthen our initiatives aimed at the greater use of renewable energy.

Diversity, Equity and

Inclusion Initiatives

People are the driving force behind all corporate development. We have implemented a wide range of human resource development initiatives, but diversity initiatives are also crucial. Under the banner of diversity,

equity and inclusion, we aim to create organizations in which all employees understand their mutual differences and leverage them as strengths, thinking and expressing themselves freely to proactively generate innovation. One theme we are particularly focused on is the professional advancement of women. In 2021, we announced the target of tripling women's representation in senior management from the FY2021 level to 20% by FY2035. As a first step toward this goal, we established the Advancement of Women Promotion Committee, which I chair personally. Looking to fundamentally overhaul existing business models and work environments, we have also brought in external experts and are advancing concrete discussions. Last year, we also welcomed two new External Board Directors as part of efforts to reinforce corporate governance. They bring expert insight and have helped us achieve more multi- dimensional, active discussion.

In Closing

Constantly striving and evolving are in SoftBank Corp.'s DNA. As we further bolster our "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy, we will endeavor to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and help solve the issues facing society.

5

