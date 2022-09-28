Sustainability Report 2022 (PDF: 18.7MB/220 pages)

Our Responsibility as a Communications Infrastructure Company Communications infrastructure is an indispensable lifeline for society. As a telecommunications carrier that provides that infrastructure, SoftBank Corp. has a responsibility to provide stable and highly reliable communications services, and we are striving to enhance our communications infrastructure. In addition to further developing 5G technology and expanding our service area footprint, we are involved in a project to bring Internet connectivity to the entire world using high- altitude platform stations (HAPS) based in the stratosphere. More than a decade has passed since northeastern Japan was devastated by the Great East Japan Earthquake, but I will never forget my frustration at the fragility of our recovery framework when leading the on-site recovery efforts in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Since then, we have worked tirelessly to expand our service area and make our network more resilient. SoftBank Corp. will continue to build infrastructure that is resistant to disasters and fortify support measures to be prepared for disasters. Addressing Environmental Problems Addressing global environmental issues is another important management issue. The signing of the Paris

Agreement in 2015 has made it more important than ever to mitigate climate change as countries worldwide take steps to align their efforts behind a united front. SoftBank Corp. has endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is proactively advancing disclosure regarding climate change. The Government of Japan has declared its intention to make the country carbon neutral, reducing overall emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. Determined to contribute to rapid decarbonization, SoftBank Corp. issued the Carbon-Neutral 2030 Declaration. This Declaration sets the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the international community's target year for achieving the SDGs. To reach this goal, SoftBank Corp. will switch to 100% virtually renewable energy while reducing the energy consumption of its facilities and equipment by making maximum use of leading-edge technologies, such as AI and IoT. In addition, in April 2022, we established the Green Infrastructure Promotion Office. We will continue to strengthen our initiatives aimed at the greater use of renewable energy. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives People are the driving force behind all corporate development. We have implemented a wide range of human resource development initiatives, but diversity initiatives are also crucial. Under the banner of diversity,