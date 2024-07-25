Representatives from E.W.G Co., Ltd. (left), Otaru City (center) and Tabist Co., Ltd. (right) take part in ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tabist Kaihourou Otaru

Following a downturn during the pandemic, Japan's hotel and tourism industry has seen a rapid recovery of late. Both visitors from abroad and locals have driven demand, with some tourists keen on venturing to Japan's outlying regions. This tourism resurgence in areas off the beaten path has been aided by a growing nostalgia for the Showa (1926-89) and Taisho (1912-26) periods, especially among Japan's younger generations seeking unique experiences.

One such destination is Otaru, a historic port town that was a northern center of trade in Hokkaido during the Meiji (1868-1912) and Taisho periods. Tabist, a SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) group company that promotes digital transformation (DX) in Japan's hospitality industry, opened its second flagship hotel there on June 28, 2024. "Tabist Kaihourou Otaru," with its atmosphere that evokes the Taisho era, exemplifies Tabist's mission of supporting lodging facilities with new systems while preserving and making full use of the character and unique traits of each property.

Tabist Kaihourou Otaru incorporates the Former Itaya Residence, a Designated Historic Landmark of Otaru City that was built in the 1920s. While at one time it was feared that it would be demolished, under the Tabist banner, the building has been transformed into a commercial space with its rich heritage fully intact.

Tabist's 1st Flagship Tabist's first flagship property, "Tabist Ginza," is located in the bustling shopping district of Ginza, Tokyo. It is popular among visitors for its convenient location, stylish interiors, high-quality amenities and affordability.

The main building houses a restaurant that offers a breakfast buffet made with local ingredients. Guests can choose between plans that include or leave out breakfast. For those wishing to savor some Taisho era ambience, the breakfast option is highly recommended.

The breakfast buffet, made with local ingredients, is popular among visitors

The rooms, by contrast, sport a modern look and feel. With each one measuring over 45 square meters, there is ample space for stretching out. Since the inn is situated on a hillside, the rooms offer panoramic views of Otaru Port, which can also be seen from the large communal bath.

Every room at Tabist Kaihourou Otaru is outfitted with NELL mattresses that are specially designed to reduce tossing and turning, just like the rooms that feature them in Tabist Ginza.

To enhance customer convenience, Tabist Kaihourou Otaru utilizes a number of technology solutions, including cashless payment terminals based on the PayCAS service provided by SoftBank Corp. subsidiary SB C&S Corp., which also handles PayPay QR code based payments. Tabist also handles all communications with online travel agencies (OTAs) with its centralized management system, as well as hotel background management operations and customer support.

Nearby attractions include the Otaru Canal, the popular confectionery store "LeTAO," and the soothing melodies of the Otaru Music Box Museum. Otaru also boasts numerous ramen and sushi restaurants that feature fresh local ingredients to provide a diverse culinary experience. A seafood rice bowl is not to be missed!

The atmosphere of Tabist Kaihourou Otaru contrasts with the metropolitan charm of Tabist's other flagship property, Tabist Ginza. For those wishing to explore a more relaxed side of Japan outside the bustling urban centers, Tabist Kaihourou Otaru provides a truly unique experience.

Check availability at Tabist Kaihourou Otaru

(Posted on July 25, 2024)

by SoftBank News Editors