    9434   JP3732000009

SOFTBANK CORP.

(9434)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 09:06:26 pm EDT
1461.50 JPY   -0.85%
United Robotics Group to Acquire SoftBank's Pepper Developer

04/12/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By Megumi Fujikawa


United Robotics Group, a German robot maker, has reached an agreement to acquire SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS, the developer of humanoid Pepper robot, the companies said.

SoftBank will acquire a minority stake in United Robotics Group, and the two companies will cooperate in the global marketing of various robots, the companies said in a statement. They didn't disclose the size of the acquisition.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, according to the statement.


Write to Megumi Fujikawa at Megumi.Fujikawa@WSJ.cpm


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1954ET

05:54pUnited Robotics Group to Acquire SoftBank's Pepper Developer
DJ
04/07REFILE-SoftBank-backed Fetch Rewards raises $240 mln in funding round
RE
04/06SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for FY2021
PU
04/05SOFTBANK : After Successful Trial, SoftBank Corp. Signs Agreement with Tokyo Metropolitan ..
PU
04/04SOFTBANK : Launches App to Make Life Easier for Foreign Workers New to Japan
PU
03/29SOFTBANK : SRv6 MUP Brings Internet Efficiency and Flexibility to 5G Mobile Communications
PU
03/28Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million
RE
03/27SoftBank Prepares For Up To $10 Billion Of Loans For Arm IPO In March 2023
MT
03/24Goldman Sachs poised to lead U.S. IPO of SoftBank's Arm - sources
RE
03/22Quantum startup Sandbox AQ spins off from Alphabet, gains 'nine figures' in funding
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 5 635 B 45 019 M 45 019 M
Net income 2022 511 B 4 081 M 4 081 M
Net Debt 2022 4 362 B 34 851 M 34 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 6 935 B 55 405 M 55 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 37 821
Free-Float 58,3%
Junichi Miyakawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Fujihara Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Chairman
Takashi Tsutsui Chief Scientist & Managing Executive Officer
Keiichi Makizono Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK CORP.1.10%55 121
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED8.44%56 789
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-13.77%32 577
MTN GROUP LIMITED6.53%22 478
SAFARICOM PLC-8.56%11 839
TELE2 AB14.79%10 785