United Robotics Group to Acquire SoftBank's Pepper Developer

By Megumi Fujikawa

United Robotics Group, a German robot maker, has reached an agreement to acquire SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS, the developer of humanoid Pepper robot, the companies said.

SoftBank will acquire a minority stake in United Robotics Group, and the two companies will cooperate in the global marketing of various robots, the companies said in a statement. They didn't disclose the size of the acquisition.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, according to the statement.

