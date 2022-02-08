Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
02/08 12:59:14 am
5306 JPY   -0.82%
01:16aSoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
01:08aUrgent Headline News
AQ
01:06aSoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
ARM CEO SAYS SOFTBANK WILL ANNOUNCE RECORD PROFIT AND REVENUE FO…

02/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
ARM CEO SAYS SOFTBANK WILL ANNOUNCE RECORD PROFIT AND REVENUE FOR ARM


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 094 B 52 970 M 52 970 M
Net income 2022 1 070 B 9 299 M 9 299 M
Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 132 B 132 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 9 057 B 78 724 M 78 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5 350,00 JPY
Average target price 9 635,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.05%78 724
AT&T INC.-2.72%171 955
T-MOBILE US4.28%151 080
KDDI CORPORATION11.57%72 581
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.77%58 876
VODAFONE GROUP PLC22.39%49 167