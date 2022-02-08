Log in
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
SoftBank Group Corp.
News
Summary
9984
JP3436100006
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange -
02/08 12:59:14 am
5306
JPY
-0.82%
01:16a
SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
01:08a
Urgent Headline News
AQ
01:06a
SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
ARM CEO SAYS SOFTBANK WILL ANNOUNCE RECORD PROFIT AND REVENUE FO…
02/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
02/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
ARM CEO SAYS SOFTBANK WILL ANNOUNCE RECORD PROFIT AND REVENUE FOR ARM
© Reuters 2022
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:16a
SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
01:08a
Urgent Headline News
AQ
01:06a
SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
RE
01:01a
Arm CEO says aims for IPO before end-March 2023
RE
01:01a
Arm ceo says softbank will announce record profit and revenue fo…
RE
01:01a
Arm ceo rene haas says softbank to make announcement on deal wi…
RE
01:00a
Arm Says Appoints Rene Haas As CEO
RE
01:00a
Chip designer Arm appoints Rene Haas as CEO
RE
12:06a
Arm deal collapse leaves SoftBank asset sales in disarray
RE
02/07
SoftBank's sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses, Arm to IPO - source
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 9,780 Yen From 10,070 Yen, Keep..
MT
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 10,070 Yen From 10,440 Yen, Kee..
MT
2021
SOFTBANK
: Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 10,440 Yen From 10,640 Yen, Kee..
MT
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
6 094 B
52 970 M
52 970 M
Net income 2022
1 070 B
9 299 M
9 299 M
Net Debt 2022
15 202 B
132 B
132 B
P/E ratio 2022
8,56x
Yield 2022
0,82%
Capitalization
9 057 B
78 724 M
78 724 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,98x
EV / Sales 2023
3,94x
Nbr of Employees
58 786
Free-Float
69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
5 350,00 JPY
Average target price
9 635,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target
80,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son
Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto
CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey
Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima
Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo
Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
-4.05%
78 724
AT&T INC.
-2.72%
171 955
T-MOBILE US
4.28%
151 080
KDDI CORPORATION
11.57%
72 581
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-12.77%
58 876
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
22.39%
49 167
