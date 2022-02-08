ARM CEO SAYS SOFTBANK WILL ANNOUNCE RECORD PROFIT AND REVENUE FO…

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 094 B 52 970 M 52 970 M Net income 2022 1 070 B 9 299 M 9 299 M Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 132 B 132 B P/E ratio 2022 8,56x Yield 2022 0,82% Capitalization 9 057 B 78 724 M 78 724 M EV / Sales 2022 3,98x EV / Sales 2023 3,94x Nbr of Employees 58 786 Free-Float 69,3% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 5 350,00 JPY Average target price 9 635,71 JPY Spread / Average Target 80,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.05% 78 724 AT&T INC. -2.72% 171 955 T-MOBILE US 4.28% 151 080 KDDI CORPORATION 11.57% 72 581 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -12.77% 58 876 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 22.39% 49 167