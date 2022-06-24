Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-24 am EDT
5224.00 JPY   +2.37%
09:38aAnt Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 million
RE
05:26aSOFTBANK : Resolutions of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02:54aTech helps Japanese shares rise after solid Wall Street gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ant Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 million

06/24/2022 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A delivery worker of Zomato picks a food package in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Zomato Ltd said on Friday it will buy additional stake in local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

China's Ant Group-backed Zomato already owns a more than 9% stake in Blinkit.

($1 = 78.2700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.37% 5224 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
ZOMATO LIMITED 1.37% 70.5 Delayed Quote.-49.38%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
09:38aAnt Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 million
RE
05:26aSOFTBANK : Resolutions of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02:54aTech helps Japanese shares rise after solid Wall Street gains
RE
06/23SoftBank's Son says Nasdaq listing most likely for chip designer Arm
RE
06/23MASAYOSHI SON : Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
RE
06/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 23, 2022
06/23India orders investigation into Tata Motors EV fire incident
RE
06/23Government mulled use of national security laws to force Arm London IPO
AQ
06/22Softbank and altaeros launch world's first autonomous aerostat
AQ
06/22SOFTBANK : Sets Group Target “Achieving Carbon Neutrality by Fiscal 2030”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 45 849 M 45 849 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 407 M 5 407 M
Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 121 B 121 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 8 201 B 60 932 M 60 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 103,00 JPY
Average target price 7 558,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-6.09%60 932
T-MOBILE US17.21%166 940
AT&T INC.10.94%145 468
KDDI CORPORATION34.06%73 777
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.54%62 861
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.45%43 565