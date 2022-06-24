Ant Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 million

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 171 B 45 849 M 45 849 M Net income 2022 728 B 5 407 M 5 407 M Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 121 B 121 B P/E ratio 2022 11,8x Yield 2022 0,86% Capitalization 8 201 B 60 932 M 60 932 M EV / Sales 2022 3,96x EV / Sales 2023 4,12x Nbr of Employees 58 786 Free-Float 65,4% Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 5 103,00 JPY Average target price 7 558,24 JPY Spread / Average Target 48,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -6.09% 60 932 T-MOBILE US 17.21% 166 940 AT&T INC. 10.94% 145 468 KDDI CORPORATION 34.06% 73 777 AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -9.54% 62 861 VODAFONE GROUP PLC 12.45% 43 565