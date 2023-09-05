By Dean Seal

Arm Ltd. has set the terms for its initial public offering, saying it expects its American depositary shares to be offered at $47 to $51 apiece.

The British chip designer said Tuesday that a total of 95.5 million shares will be offered by its subsidiary SoftBank Group, with up to an additional 7 million shares being offered to underwriters.

Arm plans to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market in what is slated to be the largest initial public offering of the year.

SoftBank is shedding about 10% of its stake in Arm with the offering after buying the company in 2016 for $32 billion.

