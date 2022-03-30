Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/30 01:34:27 am EDT
5591 JPY   +1.99%
01:40aArm plans transfer of shares in China JV to speed up U.S. IPO - FT
RE
03/30SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani Named Chairman
MT
Arm plans transfer of shares in China JV to speed up U.S. IPO - FT

03/30/2022 | 01:40am EDT
(Reuters) - UK's Arm Ltd is planning to transfer shares in its Chinese joint venture to a SoftBank Group special purpose vehicle to speed up its initial public offering plans, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar the matter.

The share transfer, if successful, will leave the joint venture tied to Arm headquarters through a licensing agreement, instead of the 47.3% equity stake it holds today, the report said.

The chip designing company will continue to get licensing revenues from Arm China but will not need to audit the unit's financials, the report also said.

Arm declined to comment, while SoftBank was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' queries.

Last week, Reuters had reported SoftBank was planning to pick Goldman Sachs Group as the lead underwriter on Arm's IPO that could value the company at as much as $60 billion. It is aiming a Nasdaq listing by March 2023.

The Japanese conglomerate had announced a deal to sell Arm to Nvidia in 2020, but the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block it late last year, arguing that it would be detrimental to competition in nascent markets for chips in self-driving cars and a new category of networking chips.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 1.84% 14619.64 Real-time Quote.-8.25%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.55% 286.56 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.99% 5591 Delayed Quote.1.29%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.30% 339.66 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 139 B 50 022 M 50 022 M
Net income 2022 721 B 5 872 M 5 872 M
Net Debt 2022 15 939 B 130 B 130 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 9 226 B 75 179 M 75 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.29%75 179
AT&T INC.-2.48%170 982
T-MOBILE US10.73%158 023
KDDI CORPORATION21.45%73 785
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.56%66 119
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.74%46 649