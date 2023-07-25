By Josh Beckerman

Aurora Acquisition shares more than tripled to $36.01 Tuesday after a Monday update from the blank-check company about its merger with Better, a mortgage lender backed by SoftBank Group.

Aurora said in a securities filing that it scheduled an Aug. 11 stockholder vote about the deal. Aurora and Better also filed the required forms on July 19 under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Volume was more than 6.9 million shares, according to FactSet. In recent days, the stock has often had zero volume, and the share price has been below $10.50.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May 2021 that the transaction valued Better at roughly $7 billion pre-money. The merger agreement has been amended at least six times.

