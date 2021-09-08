Battle for Britain's Morrisons heads to auction

Last month, Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion)offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). However, a rival consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group could still trump CD&R's bid.

Morrisons said shareholder meetings to vote on the CD&R offer will be convened for a date in or around the week starting Oct. 18.

It said any auction process would take place prior to these shareholder meetings, on a date that would be announced by the Takeover Panel.

Following completion of an auction process, Morrisons shareholders would vote on either a Fortress or CD&R offer, depending on which offer Morrisons' board recommends.

Morrisons said it expected a scheme document on CD&R's offer to be posted to shareholders around Sept. 25.

CD&R's latest offer is worth 285 pence per Morrisons share.

Morrisons shares closed Tuesday at 291.1 pence, indicating investors are hoping for a higher offer.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

