    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Battle for Britain's Morrisons heads to auction

09/08/2021 | 02:49am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Morrisons is in talks with its two U.S. private equity suitors and the Takeover Panel, which governs deals in the UK, regarding an auction procedure to settle its future ownership, it said on Wednesday.

Last month, Morrisons agreed a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion)offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). However, a rival consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group could still trump CD&R's bid.

Morrisons said shareholder meetings to vote on the CD&R offer will be convened for a date in or around the week starting Oct. 18.

It said any auction process would take place prior to these shareholder meetings, on a date that would be announced by the Takeover Panel.

Following completion of an auction process, Morrisons shareholders would vote on either a Fortress or CD&R offer, depending on which offer Morrisons' board recommends.

Morrisons said it expected a scheme document on CD&R's offer to be posted to shareholders around Sept. 25.

CD&R's latest offer is worth 285 pence per Morrisons share.

Morrisons shares closed Tuesday at 291.1 pence, indicating investors are hoping for a higher offer.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden/Guy Faulconbridge)


Financials
Sales 2022 6 043 B 54 766 M 54 766 M
Net income 2022 1 310 B 11 871 M 11 871 M
Net Debt 2022 14 984 B 136 B 136 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 11 894 B 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 943,00 JPY
Average target price 10 654,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-13.84%107 882
AT&T INC.-4.66%195 775
T-MOBILE US-0.28%167 814
KDDI CORPORATION21.82%76 228
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.19%62 554
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1.11%46 570