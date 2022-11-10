Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto

Nov 10 (Reuters) - On Tuesday morning, Sam
Bankman-Fried, owner of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, caught his
employees off-guard with a somber message.
"I’m sorry,” he told them. “I fucked up.”
The reason for the mea culpa: His announcement half an hour
earlier that FTX’s arch-rival, Binance, planned to mount a shock
takeover of its main trading platform to save it from a
“liquidity crunch.” Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, whom
the billionaire had accused of sabotage, would now be his White
Knight.
The seeds of FTX's downfall were sown months earlier,
stemming from mistakes Bankman-Fried made after he stepped in to
save other crypto firms as the crypto market collapsed amid
rising interest rates, according to interviews with several
people close to Bankman-Fried and communications from both
companies that have not been previously reported.
Some of those deals involving Bankman-Fried’s trading firm,
Alameda Research, led to a series of losses that eventually
became his undoing, according to three people familiar with the
company's operations.
The interviews and messages also shine new light on the
bitter rivalry between the two billionaires, who in recent
months competed for market share and publicly accused each other
of seeking to hurt the one another's businesses. It culminated
on Wednesday, with Binance pulling out of its deal and throwing
FTX's future into uncertainty.
Stuck without a buyer, Bankman-Fried was now searching for
alternative backers, two people close to him said. After Binance
pulled out, he told FTX staff in a message that Binance had not
previously told them of any reservations about the deal and he
was “exploring all options.”
Neither Binance nor FTX responded to requests for comment.
Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Tuesday that "I'll probably be too
swamped" to do interviews. He didn't respond to further
messages.
Binance earlier said it decided to pull out of the deal as a
result of its due diligence on FTX and news reports about U.S.
investigations into the company.
Zhao's unveiling of the planned takeover capped a stunning
reversal for Bankman-Fried. The 30-year-old had set up
Bahamas-based FTX in 2019 and led it to become one of the
largest exchanges, accumulating a near $17 billion fortune.
News of the liquidity crunch at FTX – valued in January at
$32 billion with investors including SoftBank and BlackRock –
sent reverberations through the crypto world.
The price of major coins plummeted, with bitcoin slumping to
its lowest in almost two years, heaping further pain on a sector
whose value has fallen about two-thirds this year as central
banks tightened credit.
By ditching the deal, Binance had also avoided the
regulatory scrutiny that would likely have accompanied the
takeover, which Zhao had flagged as a likelihood in a memo to
employees that he posted on Twitter.
Financial regulators around the world have issued warnings
about Binance for operating without a license or violating money
laundering laws. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating
Binance for possible money laundering and criminal sanctions
violations. Reuters reported last month that Binance had helped
Iranian firms trade $8 billion since 2018 despite U.S.
sanctions, part of a series of articles this year by the news
agency on the exchange's financial crime compliance.
RELATIONSHIP SOURS
Zhao and Bankman-Fried’s relationship began in 2019. Six
months after FTX’s launch, Zhao bought 20% of the exchange for
about $100 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal
said. At the time, Binance said the investment was “aimed to
grow the crypto economy together.”
Within 18 months, however, their relationship had soured.
FTX had grown rapidly and Zhao now viewed it as a genuine
competitor with global aspirations, former Binance employees
said.
When FTX in May 2021 applied for a license in Gibraltar for
a subsidiary, it had to submit information about its major
shareholders, but Binance stonewalled FTX’s requests for help,
according to messages and emails between the exchanges seen by
Reuters.
Between May and July, FTX lawyers and advisors wrote to
Binance at least 20 times for details on Zhao’s sources of
wealth, banking relationships, and ownership of Binance, the
messages show.
In June 2021, however, an FTX lawyer told Binance’s chief
financial officer that Binance wasn’t “engaging with us
properly” and they risked “severely disrupting an important
project for us.” A Binance legal officer responded to FTX to say
she was trying to get a response from Zhao’s personal assistant,
but the requested information was “too general” and they may not
provide everything.
By July of that year, Bankman-Fried had tired of waiting.
He bought back Zhao’s stake in FTX for about $2 billion, the
person with direct knowledge of the deal said. Two months later,
with Binance no longer involved, Gibraltar’s regulator granted
FTX a license.
That sum was paid to Binance, in part, in FTX’s own coin,
FTT, Zhao said last Sunday - a holding he would later order
Binance to sell, precipitating the crisis at FTX.
“TRYING TO GO AFTER US”
This May and June, Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda
Research, suffered a series of losses from deals, according to
three people familiar with its operations.
These included a $500-million loan agreement with failed
crypto lender Voyager Digital, two of the people said. Voyager
filed for bankruptcy protection the following month, with FTX's
U.S. arm paying $1.4 billion for its assets in a September
auction. A Voyager spokesman said the company only used $75
million of Alameda's credit line.
Reuters could not determine the full extent of losses
Alameda suffered.
Seeking to prop up Alameda, which held almost $15 billion in
assets, Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX
funds, secured by assets including FTT and shares in trading
platform Robinhood Markets Inc, the people said. Alameda had
disclosed a 7.6% share in Robinhood that May.
A portion of these FTX funds were customer deposits, two of
the people said, though Reuters could not determine their value.
Bankman-Fried did not tell other FTX executives about the
move to prop up Alameda, the people said, adding he was afraid
that it could leak.
On Nov. 2, however, a report by news outlet CoinDesk
detailed a leaked balance sheet that allegedly showed that much
of Alameda’s $14.6 billion in assets were held in FTT. Alameda
CEO Caroline Ellison tweeted that the balance sheet was merely
for a “subset of our corporate entities,” with over $10 billion
of assets not reflected. Ellison did not return requests for
comment.
That failed to douse growing speculation over what Alameda’s
financial health might mean for FTX.
Then Zhao said Binance would sell its entire share in the
token, FTT, worth at least $580 million, “due to recent
revelations that have come to light.” The token's price
collapsed 80% over the next two days and a torrent of outflows
from the exchange gathered pace, blockchain data show.
WITHDRAWAL SURGE
In his message to staff this week, Bankman-Fried said the
firm saw a “giant withdrawal surge” as users rushed to withdraw
$6 billion in crypto tokens from FTX in just 72 hours. Daily
withdrawals normally totaled tens of millions of dollars,
Bankman-Fried told his employees.
After Zhao’s tweet that Binance would sell its FTT holding,
Bankman-Fried projected confidence that FTX would weather its
rival’s attacks. He told staff on Slack that withdrawals were
“not shockingly, way up,” but they were able to process the
requests.
“We’re chugging along,” he wrote. “Obviously, Binance is
trying to go after us. So be it.”
But by Monday the situation became dire. Unable to quickly
find a backer, or sell other illiquid assets short-notice,
Bankman-Fried contacted Zhao, according to a person familiar
with the call. Zhao later confirmed that Bankman-Fried had
called him.
Bankman-Fried signed a non-binding letter of intent for
Binance to buy FTX’s non-U.S. assets. This valued FTX at several
billion dollars, two people familiar with the letter said -
enough for the exchange to cover all withdrawal requests but a
fraction of its January valuation.
Zhao announced the potential deal several hours later, with
Bankman-Fried tweeting “a huge thank you to CZ.”
“Let’s live to fight another day,” Bankman-Fried told staff
on Slack.
His employees were shocked. Even executives had been in the
dark about the Alameda shortfall and takeover plan until
Bankman-Fried informed them that morning, two people working
with him said. Both people said they had been unaware that the
withdrawal situation was so serious.
Then came Binance’s announcement on Wednesday scrapping the
takeover. “The issues are beyond our control or ability to
help,” Binance said. Zhao tweeted “Sad day. Tried,” with a
crying emoji.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick in New York and Tom Wilson in
London; additional reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and
Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Chris Sanders)