Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock to nearly halve stake in under-pressure e-commerce firm THG

11/02/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the biggest institutional investor in THG, is offloading nearly half its stake in the British e-commerce group at a 10% discount to current market prices.

Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday BlackRock's sale of 58 million THG shares was priced at 195 pence apiece, or a 10.3% discount to the stock's Monday close. The deal is valued at 113.1 million pounds ($154.4 million).

The U.S. asset manager had a 10.13% stake of nearly 124 million shares as of mid-October, according to Refinitiv data.

The sale follows a rocky month for THG in which its share price sank some 57% as investors were left underwhelmed by a company presentation focusing on its e-commerce technology platform Ingenuity.

Manchester-based THG's attempts to soothe investor nerves, including naming an executive from its backer SoftBank to its board and pursuing a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, have so far failed to have an impact. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.68% 6329 End-of-day quote.-21.46%
THG PLC 0.37% 217.4 Delayed Quote.-72.13%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
03:48aBlackRock to nearly halve stake in under-pressure e-commerce firm THG
RE
02:49aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:56aTikTok CEO to Step Down as ByteDance CFO After Eight Months
MT
01:35aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 mln IPO
RE
11/01SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
RE
11/01SoftBank Group Considering Potential Sale of Fortress, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
11/01SoftBank mulls options for Fortress, including sale - Bloomberg News
RE
11/01Funds managed by Blackrock to sell 55 million shares in THG - bookrunner
RE
11/01SoftBank Group's Vision Fund Sells $2.03 Billion Worth of DoorDash Shares
DJ
11/01U-Blox, SoftBank to Jointly Set Up Global Navigation Satellite Systems Augmentation Inf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 040 B 53 130 M 53 130 M
Net income 2022 1 327 B 11 673 M 11 673 M
Net Debt 2022 15 330 B 135 B 135 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 10 842 B 94 995 M 95 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 329,00 JPY
Average target price 10 291,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-21.46%94 995
AT&T INC.-11.79%181 138
T-MOBILE US-14.08%144 589
KDDI CORPORATION14.48%69 103
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.54%57 717
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.58%40 996