Brazil's freight platform Frete.com to spend $55 mln on M&A -CEO

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian freight platform
Frete.com expects to spend 300 million reais to
acquire technology companies, CEO Federico Vega said in an
interview with Reuters.
Frete.com, a freight marketplace with 712,000 active truck
drivers, has hired Marco Fabio de Castro from medical labs
company Fleury SA to head a new M&A division with
five other employees.
"Now it's the perfect timing for M&A, we can find good
companies at reasonable valuations," Vega said. Many venture
capital firms are now focused on supporting the companies in
their portfolios and it is harder for startups to raise money,
Vega said.
Frete.com is analyzing around 20 companies for potential
acquisition and intends to deploy the capital over two years.
Among the targets are fintechs, companies working with tracking
or security equipment. Frete.com is also interested in buying
similar freight marketplace platforms in other countries.
Acquiring other companies will also be a good way of
accelerating hiring, Vega added.
The startup has raised around 2 billion reais ($370.6
million) with investors led by Japan's Softbank Group Corp's
Latin America fund, China's Tencent Holdings
and the InterAmerican Development Bank's investment arm.
Frete.com reached unicorn status but the company did not
disclose its exact valuation in the latest round.
Vega said truck drivers are using the platform more as
prices for diesel rose and made the trips without cargo even
more expensive. Annual freight payments made through the
platform reached 109 billion reais in May, Vega added.
($1 = 5.3966 reais)
