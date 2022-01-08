Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News

01/08/2022
(Reuters) - British fintech company PrimaryBid is close to finalising the details of a $150 million funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The Series C fund-raising was likely to value the company at more than $500 million on a pre-money basis, Sky News said, citing sources.

PrimaryBid's latest capital-raising will take the total sum it has raised since it was founded in 2016 to more than $200 million, the report said.

The funding from Softbank's Vision Fund II will provide PrimaryBid with "greater financial firepower" to continue its expansion beyond the UK, Sky News said.

SoftBank and PrimaryBid were not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 114 B 52 908 M 52 908 M
Net income 2022 1 165 B 10 084 M 10 084 M
Net Debt 2022 15 202 B 132 B 132 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,34x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 9 384 B 81 120 M 81 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 489,00 JPY
Average target price 9 718,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.01%81 120
AT&T INC.6.87%187 737
T-MOBILE US-5.38%137 071
KDDI CORPORATION4.82%67 932
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.73%66 044
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2.08%42 227