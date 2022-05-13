Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 02:00:00 am EDT
5040.00 JPY   +12.22%
04:37pColombia's TuHabi, latest property tech 'unicorn,' touts $200 mln funding
RE
11:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Toshiba, Adecco, Twitter, Robinhood...
07:28aJapan firms' net profit in Jan.-March falls 41.3% on cost hikes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colombia's TuHabi, latest property tech 'unicorn,' touts $200 mln funding

05/13/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's TuHabi became the country's first property technology "unicorn," or company with a $1 billion valuation, after announcing a fresh $200 million funding round earlier this week. The company is just the second Colombian startup to reach unicorn status, following delivery application Rappi, which hit $1 billion valuation in 2018.

The property technology, or proptech, startup allows buyers to sell their home through a website and receive payment within 10 days, cofounder Sebastian Noguera told Reuters. He added it often takes a year and a half on average for homeowners in Mexico and Colombia to sell a home and receive payment.

"So imagine, that makes selling a home almost impossible."

TuHabi, short for "Tu Habitacion" or "Your Room" in Spanish, buys homes directly and sells them through local brokers. Due in part to a lack of easily accessible sales records in Mexico and Colombia, TuHabi uses an algorithm to calculate a home's value.

TuHabi was founded in Colombia in 2019 and expanded to Mexico two years later following a $100 million funding round. So far this year the firm has bought two Mexican real estate companies: Tu Canton and the parent company of Propiedades.com, Okol.

The startup will use the majority of its so-called Series C funding to focus on its Mexican expansion, said Noguera, and will primarily buy properties.

TuHabi faces competition in Mexico from startup Flat.mx, which also buys homes in 10 days or less.

Noguera said the latest funding round was led by SoftBank and U.S. venture capital firm Homebrew, with buy-in from Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte.

TuHabi declined to specify what investors will receive in return for their cash injections.

The plans follow SoftBank's posting a record $26.2 billion loss in its Vision Fund investment arm on Thursday as rising interest rates and political instability caused whiplash in tech shares. (Reporting by Kylie Madry in Mexico City Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC 1.54% 33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. -5.05% 120.03 End-of-day quote.-9.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 12.22% 5040 Delayed Quote.-17.35%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET 0.35% 376.803606 Real-time Quote.2.66%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 47 754 M 47 754 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 631 M 5 631 M
Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 126 B 126 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 8 219 B 63 601 M 63 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 040,00 JPY
Average target price 8 002,35 JPY
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.35%57 126
T-MOBILE US6.94%155 482
AT&T INC.6.15%141 173
KDDI CORPORATION24.54%72 399
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.42%63 378
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.75%40 936