Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

03/01/2021 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) - The asset management arm of Zurich-based Credit Suisse said on Monday it has suspended redemptions from its $10 billion supply chain finance funds over concerns about the value of the funds' investments.

In a note to investors, Credit Suisse Asset Management said that "a certain part of the subfunds' assets is currently subject to considerable uncertainties with respect to their accurate valuation".

London-based Greensill Capital helps manage the supply chain finance funds, originating and processing the credits which go into the funds and helping to secure investors.

Greensill, into which the SoftBank Vision Fund, part of Japan's Softbank Group, has invested around $1.5 billion in recent years, declined to answer questions about the funds on Monday.

Spokesman James Doran said in a statement: "Greensill acknowledges the decision by Credit Suisse to temporarily gate Supply Chain Finance Funds dealing in Greensill-sourced assets. We remain in advanced talks with potential outside investors in our company and hope to be able to update further on that process imminently."

The Supply Chain Finance funds aim to extend credit to companies secured against money they are due to receive from the sales of goods and services that have been delivered, but not yet paid for.

Traditionally this kind of invoice factoring is seen as low risk, but the Credit Suisse funds also had the right to invest in credit assets outside traditional supply chain finance, and Greensill selected borrowers which did not have traditional trade receivables, publicly available accounts for borrowers show.

Nonetheless, Credit Suisse marketed the funds as 'low risk' investments partly on the basis, saying in January that almost all the money was insured. Credit Suisse on Monday declined to identify the insurers or confirm if the cover was still in place.

Any insurance that is in place does not cover all losses.

In accounts filed in January, Greensill said the insurance policies carried first loss clauses which meant it faced potential losses of up to $1.04 billion in the case of defaults.

Greensill told Reuters in January the probable loss was only $59 million.

GUPTA LINK

The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that Credit Suisse was trying to reduce its exposure to Greensill Capital because of concerns over Greensill's exposure to metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

Almost since its inception in 2011, Greensill has had a close association with Gupta's UK-based metals and energy group GFG Alliance, helping to raise billions to help fund Gupta's acquisition of plants around the world.

However pressure has grown on Credit Suisse to cut the funds' exposure to GFG-related credits since the near-collapse of fund manager GAM Holding AG in 2018, following a shuttering of funds related to the purchase of Gupta bonds structured by Greensill.

GFG declined to comment on Credit Suisse's statement or the WSJ report. Previously it said it had met all its obligations attached to its bond issues.

In 2020 Greensill sued Reuters for libel over a 2019 article in which Reuters said Greensill had issued a false statement in relation to a Gupta bond. Greensill withdrew the action after losing an early court ruling.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Silke Koltrowitz and Tom Bergin; Editing by Iain Withers, Louise Heavens, Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton)

By Tom Bergin and Silke Koltrowitz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.94% 13.38 Delayed Quote.15.13%
GAM HOLDING -0.83% 2.38 Delayed Quote.10.91%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.46% 10435 End-of-day quote.29.50%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
11:41aSOFTBANK  : backed Coupang aims to deliver mammoth U.S. IPO at over $50 billion ..
RE
11:29aCredit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds
RE
11:29aBLACKROCK  : Coupang Sets IPO Terms Pushing Market Cap Above $48 Billion
DJ
11:03aSOFTBANK  : backed Coupang aims to deliver mammoth U.S. IPO at over $50-bln valu..
RE
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca
09:55aSOFTBANK  : to write down $1.5 billion Greensill investment - Bloomberg News
RE
09:10aSOFTBANK  : to write down $1.5 bln Greensill investment - Bloomberg News
RE
08:00aSOFTBANK  : Announces Settlement Agreement with Adam Neumann and WeWork Special ..
AQ
07:32aCredit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds
RE
07:03aSoftBank-backed SPAC chops IPO size to $280 mln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 741 B 53 795 M 53 795 M
Net income 2021 2 207 B 20 684 M 20 684 M
Net Debt 2021 10 363 B 97 102 M 97 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 18 565 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10 152,85 JPY
Last Close Price 10 435,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.29.50%165 062
AT&T INC.-3.03%198 905
T-MOBILE US-11.03%149 099
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.49%141 746
KDDI CORPORATION7.24%70 653
VODAFONE GROUP PLC0.89%45 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ