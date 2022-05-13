Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 01:41:47 am EDT
5020.00 JPY   +11.78%
01:34aDeutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook
RE
01:25aDeutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook
RE
01:21aSoftbank hit by $26.2bn Vision Fund loss after global tech rout
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook

05/13/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

(Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on Friday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile, along with growth in its European business, and lifted its full-year outlook.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.87 billion euros ($10.26 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.55 billion euros in a poll of analysts published consensus by the company.

The telecoms operator's first-quarter revenue increased by 6.2% to 28 billion euros, just above consensus estimates of 27.87 billion euros.

"This was a strong start to the new year," CFO Christian Illek said in a statement. "We are continuing to grow on an organic basis and are therefore in a position to raise our guidance for 2022."

The company now expects to post adjusted EBITDA AL of more than 36.6 billion euros in 2022, up from the previous guidance of around 36.5 billion euros.

Last month, Deutsche Telekom bought additional shares in T-Mobile from SoftBank for $2.4 billion, raising its stake in the U.S. company to 48.4% and within touching distance of a majority stake.

T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group revenue, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

In the latest quarter, T-Mobile added 1.3 million customers who pay their bills monthly, lifting its subscriber base to 109.5 million customers.

Deutsche Telekom reported 54 million mobile customers in Germany and 45.6 million in rest of Europe.

($1 = 0.9623 euros)

(Reporing by Supantha Mukherjee and Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 2.50% 17.948 Delayed Quote.10.11%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 11.69% 5019 Delayed Quote.-17.35%
T-MOBILE US 0.61% 124.03 Delayed Quote.6.94%
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
01:34aDeutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook
RE
01:25aDeutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook
RE
01:21aSoftbank hit by $26.2bn Vision Fund loss after global tech rout
AQ
12:05aSoftBank Plummets Into Historic Losses on Tech Investments; Mulls Drastic Cutback in St..
MT
05/12SoftBank jumps 10%, shaking off record loss
RE
05/12Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting; SoftBank shines
RE
05/12SoftBank's chip tech firm Arm posts record 2021 revenue
RE
05/12Brazil's Banco Inter shareholders okay switch to Nasdaq
RE
05/12MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 12, 2022
05/12KYODO NEWS DIGEST : May 12, 2022 -3-
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 171 B 48 136 M 48 136 M
Net income 2022 728 B 5 676 M 5 676 M
Net Debt 2022 16 223 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 7 324 B 57 126 M 57 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4 491,00 JPY
Average target price 8 067,65 JPY
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.35%57 126
T-MOBILE US6.94%155 482
AT&T INC.6.15%141 173
KDDI CORPORATION28.41%72 399
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.42%63 378
VODAFONE GROUP PLC5.75%40 936