DoorDash aims for up to $27 billion valuation in IPO

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it looks to take advantage of a boom in U.S. capital markets.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a surge in revenue growth in 2020 and a quarterly profit for the first time, it said in an IPO filing earlier this month.

DoorDash's listing adds to a blockbuster year for IPOs, as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fueled by stimulus money as well as increasing hopes of an effective vaccine to end the pandemic.

Silicon Valley-based Doordash, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'DASH', had confidentially filed for an IPO in February.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)