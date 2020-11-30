Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/26
7089 JPY   +3.19%
08:03aDoorDash looks to raise up to $2.8 bln in IPO
RE
01:56aNikkei ends lower, posts biggest monthly gain in near 27 yrs on vaccine cheer
RE
11/29Nikkei heads for biggest monthly gain in decades
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DoorDash aims for up to $27 billion valuation in IPO

11/30/2020 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is aiming to raise up to $2.8 billion at a valuation of $27 billion in its initial public offering, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile stock market debuts of the year.

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it looks to take advantage of a boom in U.S. capital markets.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a surge in revenue growth in 2020 and a quarterly profit for the first time, it said in an IPO filing earlier this month.

DoorDash's listing adds to a blockbuster year for IPOs, as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fueled by stimulus money as well as increasing hopes of an effective vaccine to end the pandemic.

Silicon Valley-based Doordash, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'DASH', had confidentially filed for an IPO in February.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2020
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
08:03aDoorDash looks to raise up to $2.8 bln in IPO
RE
01:56aNikkei ends lower, posts biggest monthly gain in near 27 yrs on vaccine cheer
RE
11/29Nikkei heads for biggest monthly gain in decades
RE
11/26Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff
RE
11/25Japan shares inch higher on tech gains; virus fears weigh
RE
11/25Salesforce Is In Advanced Talks to Buy Slack, Sources Say -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/25SOFTBANK : Hawks sweep Yomiuri Giants for Japan Series title
AQ
11/25SOFTBANK : unit to begin Japan's 1st public road autonomous bus service
AQ
11/24SOFTBANK : Kahoot has acquired language learning mobile game maker Drops for up ..
AQ
11/24TENCENT : Chinese startup Full Truck valued at nearly $12 billion after SoftBank..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 082 B 58 399 M 58 399 M
Net income 2021 1 562 B 14 999 M 14 999 M
Net Debt 2021 9 891 B 94 976 M 94 976 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 13 480 B 130 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8 260,38 JPY
Last Close Price 7 250,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.49.05%129 597
AT&T INC.-25.72%206 840
T-MOBILE US68.20%163 713
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-27.25%125 616
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.52%120 215
KDDI CORPORATION-5.81%67 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ