E-scooter fires in India trigger safety concerns, in setback for Modi push

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - A spate of electric scooters
catching fire in India, including one made by SoftBank-backed
Ola Electric, is sparking safety concerns among some buyers, in
an early setback for a nascent sector Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is bullish about.
India wants electric scooters and motorbikes to make up 80%
of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, from about 2% today, and
Modi's administration is offering companies billions of dollars
in incentives to locally manufacture electric vehicles (EVs.)
Sales of electric scooters more than doubled this year, but
at least for some prospective buyers, the fires are cause to
think twice.
On Saturday, a video of an Ola e-scooter engulfed in flames
went viral online, triggering a rare government probe. A scooter
from startup Pure EV also caught ablaze and a burning Okinawa
Autotech Pvt bike killed two people. The companies say they are
investigating the incidents.
Three potential buyers told Reuters they were deferring
purchase plans, and dozens posted concerns on social media this
week with several saying they were reconsidering whether
it was the right time to go electric.
"I had done a lot of research but I am now reconsidering the
decision. I will buy a regular motorcycle," said Praharsh
Mahadevia, 28, an engineer from the western city of Ahmedabad.
Nayeem Quadri, an Indian journalist, is also having "second
thoughts due to these repeated instances of fires," he said.
The electric mobility push is critical for Modi's climate
change and carbon reduction goals.
Following the Ola incident, Modi's government told lawmakers
in the Indian parliament it will take "appropriate action"
against the manufacturers once the investigations are complete.
Some in government circles say globally vehicles have been
recalled by automakers in cases of fires.
"This is a sunrise sector and anything negative is bound to
have a detrimental impact," said Randheer Singh, director for
electric mobility at government think-tank Niti Aayog.
"How the situation is tackled will determine how consumer
faith and confidence is maintained," he said.
"UP IN FLAMES"
Video footage of the Ola fire showed one of its popular
black-coloured S1 Pro scooters emitting smoke before quickly
being engulfed in fire on a busy street in the western city of
Pune.
The Okinawa Autotech incident was more deadly. The company
said a man and his daughter died when their e-bike "went up in
flames". It cited the police statement which said the likely
cause was an electrical short circuit while charging.
Jasmeet Khurana, who leads the World Economic Forum's
initiative on electric mobility in India and emerging markets,
said buyers may forgive one-off incidents given the popularity
of the cheap-to-run bikes. But, he said, companies must do more
to address the concerns.
"The market will continue to grow rapidly but it can grow
faster without such incidents," he said.
Although most people still use petrol-guzzling motorbikes to
travel on crowded Indian roads, E-scooter sales are leading
India' clean mobility revolution.
Annual sales are expected to cross 1 million units by March
2023, from 150,000 a year ago, industry data showed. Ola
Electric, valued at $5 billion, is making 1,000 scooters a day
and has plans to manufacture electric cars and battery cells
locally.
Tarun Mehta, chief executive of Tiger Global-backed
e-scooter maker, Ather Energy, told Reuters that despite the
fires, his sales had been unaffected.
"There is no question of demand derailing. While the
incidents are unfortunate, we can't deny the fact that EVs are
here to stay and the shift to electric has begun," he said.
