--Elliott Management has rebuilt a stake in SoftBank Group and is pushing the Japanese investment company to start a $15 billion share buyback, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.
--The activist fund's stake is worth more than $2 billion and it has communicated with SoftBank's management over the past few months, according to the report.
--SoftBank declined to comment.
Full story: https://shorturl.at/IcmvM
