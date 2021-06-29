Log in
Exclusive: SoftBank leads new funding round in Gympass, valuing startup at $2.2 billion

06/29/2021 | 07:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Gympass, which makes gym memberships more accessible for corporate employees, has raised $220 million in a funding round led by existing investor SoftBank Group Corp, more than doubling the startup's valuation to $2.2 billion.

Other investors participating in the round included General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital Group, the New York-headquartered company will announce later on Tuesday.

Founded in Brazil, Gympass allows companies to offer gym access to employees through a network of over 50,000 gyms and studios around the world.

The company, valued at more than $1 billion in a 2019 funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund and the SoftBank Latin America Fund, through its platform also offers therapy and sleep guidance services to its clients such as McDonald's, Accenture, KPMG and Santander.

Gympass is currently clocking double-digit subscriber growth month-over-month as companies seek programs for hybrid workplaces fueled by the pandemic, and its U.S. fitness partners include Gold's Gym, Soulcycle, F45 and Crunch Fitness.

"We've already seen a surge in gym and studio visits as countries begin to open up, and we fully expect even greater momentum as people head back to the office," said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gympass.

The funding will help Gympass expand in the United States and push into new categories as people re-focus on their well-being in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"Sleeping better, eating better, exercising, making sure your mental and emotional health is in the right place, all of it is going to be a much more part of our routine," Carvalho said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -0.26% 293.9 Delayed Quote.12.51%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.21% 5.8683 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.08% 7925 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 914 B 53 394 M 53 394 M
Net income 2022 1 160 B 10 472 M 10 472 M
Net Debt 2022 14 046 B 127 B 127 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 13 573 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 58 786
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 925,00 JPY
Average target price 11 484,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Tim Mackey Chief Legal & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.65%122 635
AT&T INC.0.07%206 275
T-MOBILE US, INC.7.56%181 218
KDDI CORPORATION11.97%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.11%50 614
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-0.31%47 655