  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SoftBank Group Corp.
  News
  Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-28 am EDT
5094.00 JPY   +2.95%
Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm registers for blockbuster U.S. IPO -sources

04/29/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Illustration shows Arm Ltd logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's chip maker Arm Ltd has filed with regulators confidentially for a U.S. stock market listing, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday, setting the stage for this year's largest initial public offering.

While SoftBank had said in March it planned to list Arm in the U.S. stock market, the company's IPO registration shows that it is pressing ahead with the blockbuster offering despite adverse market conditions.

U.S. IPOs, excluding listings for special purpose acquisition companies, are down about 22% to a total of just $2.35 billion year-to-date, according to Dealogic, as stock market volatility and economic uncertainty put many IPO hopefuls off.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that the exact timing and size of the IPO are subject to market conditions and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

SoftBank and Arm declined to comment.

There are signs that the IPO market is beginning to thaw. Johnson & Johnson Inc is preparing to list its consumer health business Kenvue Inc in New York next week, hoping to raise about $3.5 billion.

SoftBank has been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia Corp for $40 billion collapsed last year because of objections from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.

Since then, Arm's business has fared better than the broader chip industry thanks to its focus on data center servers and personal computers that generate higher royalty payments. The company said sales were up 28% in its most recent quarter. 

Arm's IPO is expected to boost the fortunes of SoftBank, which is battling to turn around its giant Vision Fund, which has been hit by losses due to the declining valuations of many of its holdings in technology startups.

Earlier this year, Arm rebuffed a campaign from the British government to list its shares in London and said it would pursue a flotation on a U.S. exchange.

Arm's IPO preparations are being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays and Mizuho Financial Group.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Echo Wang in New York; additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Anirban Sen and Echo Wang


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.33% 159.88 Delayed Quote.0.86%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.98% 1965 Delayed Quote.5.87%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.69% 12226.58 Real-time Quote.16.82%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.92% 277.49 Delayed Quote.89.88%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.95% 5094 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.54% 343.44 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 524 B 47 924 M 47 924 M
Net income 2023 -215 212 M -1 581 M -1 581 M
Net Debt 2023 12 728 B 93 504 M 93 504 M
P/E ratio 2023 -31,6x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 7 452 B 54 745 M 54 745 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5 094,00 JPY
Average target price 6 811,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.74%54 745
T-MOBILE US7.10%172 665
AT&T INC.-4.02%126 323
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.75%68 054
KDDI CORPORATION6.68%67 312
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.84%32 542
