Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SoftBank Group Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
5504.00 JPY   +0.18%
08:38aIndia's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services
RE
10/06Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 7,250 Yen From 7,680 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/05TikTok's Chinese Version Suspends Cantonese Live Streams Over ‘Unrecognizable Language'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services

10/07/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee speaks over his phone as a private security guard looks on at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's southern state of Karnataka has asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru, a top government official said, accusing them of overcharging and harassing customers.

"They are not authorised to ply autos... They are charging exorbitantly and it's a serious complaint," Hemantha Kumara, additional commissioner for transport, Bengaluru, told Reuters.

"We can't tolerate harassment meted out to customers and justify the exorbitant rates," he said, adding the transport department issued a notice to the companies to stop the service in India's IT hub on Thursday.

Ola and Uber India declined to comment. Uber in recent weeks has been running television ads on its autorickshaw service in India.

The country is a growth market for ride-hailing companies as people seek to avoid driving in congested roads and autorickshaws, or tuk-tuks, are one of the most economical modes of short travel.

Rapido said its operations in Bengaluru are not illegal and it will respond to the notice.

"All our fares are determined in accordance with the fares decided upon by the state government, and Rapido is not charging any extra money over those fares," the company said in a statement.

Last month, India's competition regulator had said that surge-pricing adopted by cab aggregators in the country appeared to be a 'Black Box' for customers and urged for transparency.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
08:38aIndia's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services
RE
10/06Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 7,250 Yen From 7,680 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/05TikTok's Chinese Version Suspends Cantonese Live Streams Over ‘Unrecognizable Lan..
MT
10/05Japan's Nikkei hits two-week high as energy, chip shares gain
RE
10/05SoftBank Leaves Out Possible Sale of UK Chip Designer Arm in Samsung Talks
MT
10/05SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report
RE
10/05Arm workforce shrinks despite Softbank pledge
AQ
10/04Argentine fintech Uala to invest $150 mln on Mexico, Colombia expansion, CEO says
RE
10/04Gopuff partners with Grubhub for grocery delivery
RE
10/04Japan's Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 473 B 44 716 M 44 716 M
Net income 2023 724 B 5 000 M 5 000 M
Net Debt 2023 17 392 B 120 B 120 B
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 8 602 B 59 421 M 59 421 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 494,00 JPY
Average target price 7 240,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.10%59 421
T-MOBILE US20.21%174 838
AT&T INC.-17.53%109 169
KDDI CORPORATION27.45%64 832
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.79%52 458
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-9.50%31 436