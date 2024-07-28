NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric will offer shares in the price band of 72-76 rupees ($0.86-$0.91)in its stock market offering which will open this week and be one of India's biggest IPOs this year, a newspaper ad showed on Monday.

Ola Electric's roughly $740 million IPO will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle maker. The company is the biggest player in the e-scooter market in a country where adoption of clean vehicles is still low but rising rapidly.

A newspaper ad by the company in the Financial Express showed the 72-76 rupee price band, with a 7 rupee per share discount for certain eligible employees bidding in the IPO.

The IPO will open for subscriptions Aug. 1 to Aug. 6. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)