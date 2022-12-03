Advanced search
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-02 am EST
6055.00 JPY   +0.13%
India's Oyo lays off 600 employees as part of 'wide ranging' reorganisation
RE
12/02Nomura Adjusts SoftBank Group's Price Target to 8,110 Yen From 7,250 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
12/01SoftBank Group Corp. Publishes Sustainability Report 2022
BU
India's Oyo lays off 600 employees as part of 'wide ranging' reorganisation

12/03/2022 | 10:01am EST
(Reuters) - Softbank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd said on Saturday it ins cutting 600 jobs in its corporate and technology departments.

India's IPO-bound Oyo will cut 10% of its 3,700-employee base, while at the same time hiring 250 people, it said in a statement.

Product and engineering teams are being merged to allow for smoother functioning, the company said, adding that downsizing in tech is also happening in teams which were developing pilots and proof of concepts such In-app Gaming, social content curation and patron facilitated content.

"We will be doing all that we can to ensure that most of the people we are having to let go, are gainfully employed," Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said.

Oyo Hotels first filed to go public in October 2021 but it has delayed the share sale due to market conditions.

The company reported a net loss of 3.33 billion Indian rupees ($40.90 million) in the second quarter of the financial year compared with a loss of 4.14 billion rupees in the first quarter. The company's financial year runs from April 1 to March 31.

($1 = 81.4100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Rhea Binoy


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 516 B 48 151 M 48 151 M
Net income 2023 446 B 3 297 M 3 297 M
Net Debt 2023 15 131 B 112 B 112 B
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 8 852 B 65 413 M 65 413 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 59 721
Free-Float 62,2%
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6 055,00 JPY
Average target price 7 426,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Executive President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tim Mackey Chief Legal Officer & Group Compliance Officer
Masami Iijima Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.11.43%65 413
T-MOBILE US31.41%189 622
AT&T INC.3.30%135 540
KDDI CORPORATION19.10%64 685
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.58%60 062
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-18.81%30 607