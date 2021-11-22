Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/19
RE
DJ
MT
India's Paytm drops for second day after debut debacle

11/22/2021 | 02:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts a hoarding of Paytm, a digital payments firm, in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Paytm slid 17.78% on Monday, tumbling for a second session after a dismal debut for India's largest public offering last week, in which its shares crashed more than 27%.

The sharp fall in the company's shares since the debut has eroded around $7.55 billion from its market capitalisation. As of 0640 GMT, it was being traded for 1,283.30 rupees, compared with the offer price of 2,150 rupees.

Paytm's listing rout on Nov. 18 raised doubts around impending initial public offerings (IPOs) on the red hot Indian market, including those of its smaller rival MobiKwik and hotel aggregator OYO as valuations come under investor scrutiny.

Separately, on Nov. 18, a working group of the Indian central bank recommended setting up a self-regulatory organisation covering participants in digital lending.

Macquarie Research said stricter compliance requirements by the central bank could lead to increased compliance-related costs for all fintechs, including Paytm.

Founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2010 as a platform for mobile recharges, Paytm counts SoftBank and Ant Group among its backers and had raised $2.5 billion in its IPO.

It grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber made Paytm a quick payment option in India and its use swelled in late 2016 after India's shock ban on high-value currency notes boosted digital payments.

Sharma, who cried with joy at the opening ceremony on Thursday, later told Reuters he was unperturbed by the slide and did not regret listing in India.

The company, which is set to report results for the September quarter on Nov. 27, said on Sunday gross merchandise value processed via its platform in October was about $11.2 billion, up 131% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
