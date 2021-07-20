Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
India's Swiggy Raises $1.25 Billion in Funding Round Led by SoftBank, Prosus

07/20/2021 | 06:17am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Indian food-delivery startup Swiggy on Tuesday closed a $1.25 billion funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus NV, the companies said.

Swiggy said new investors like Qatar Investment Authority, Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Goldman Sachs, Think Investments and Carmignac participated in the fundraising, as well as existing investors Accel Partners and Wellington Management.

The funds will help the Indian startup to accelerate investment in its core food-delivery service and in nonfood categories, it said.

"Our biggest investments will be in our nonfood businesses that have witnessed tremendous consumer love and growth in a short span, especially in the past 15 months of the pandemic," Swiggy Chief Executive Sriharsha Majety said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 0616ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSUS N.V. -0.30% 79.81 Real-time Quote.-8.19%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.86% 7342 End-of-day quote.-8.89%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.76% 354.72 Delayed Quote.34.51%
