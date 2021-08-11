Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
Indian food delivery firm Zomato climbs 5% on strong revenue growth

08/11/2021 | 01:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian food delivery company Zomato

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Zomato Ltd rose more than 5% on Wednesday as investors looked past a quarterly loss and focused on strong revenue growth in the food delivery firm's first earnings report as a publicly listed company.

Based in Gurugram, a satellite city of India's capital New Delhi, the company generates most of its revenue from food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants. It also offers online table booking and special discounts at select restaurants.

Zomato's first-quarter gross orders rose more than four times to 45.4 billion rupees from a year earlier, while revenue from operations more than tripled to 8.44 billion rupees, the company said in a filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/47aa2394-0e3a-415d-ac77-ce10d2b7f1de.pdf on Tuesday.

Along with SoftBank Group-backed startup Swiggy, Zomato has dominated the Indian food delivery market even before COVID-19 lockdowns boosted demand for such services.

Zomato said it had completed delivering a billion orders last week, with over 10% of them done in the last three months.

The company's revenue metrics were "significantly ahead" of Jefferies' estimates, the brokerage said in a note, adding that it raised its forecast for Zomato's fiscal 2022-24 revenues by around 10%-20%.

The loss was expected and market participants are more concerned about order numbers and revenue growth, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

Zomato, which had a stellar market debut on July 23, saw its shares tumble in the run-up to its quarterly results.

On Wednesday, its shares rose as much as 5.3% to 131.80 rupees.

Zomato logged https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/47aa2394-0e3a-415d-ac77-ce10d2b7f1de.pdf a consolidated net loss of 3.56 billion rupees ($47.79 million) for its first quarter due to higher expenses and as its dining-out business took a hit due to the pandemic. It reported a loss of 998 million rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.4910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ramakrishnan M.)

By Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2021
