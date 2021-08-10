Log in
    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Indian food delivery giant Zomato posts June quarter loss

08/10/2021 | 10:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian food delivery company Zomato

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Zomato Ltd reported a loss for the quarter ended June in the first results update since its listing last month, as the pandemic hurt the food delivery company's dining-out business and it incurred higher expenses.

Together with SoftBank-backed startup Swiggy, Zomato has come to dominate an Indian delivery market that benefited from the pandemic as people stayed in.

However, Zomato said a second wave of COVID-19 infections in India significantly impacted the dining-out business and reversed most of the gains the industry made in the previous quarter.

Consolidated net loss was 3.56 billion rupees ($47.79 million) for the first quarter, compared with a loss of 998 million rupees a year earlier, Zomato, also a restaurant aggregator said in a regulatory filing http://newsfile.refinitiv.com/getnewsfile/v1/story?guid=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20210810:nBSE2yMJrw.

Its shares fell around 4% on Tuesday ahead of the results, leaving them roughly flat since a stock market launch in Mumbai on July 23 that valued the company at more than $13 billion.

Based in Gurugram, a satellite city of India's capital New Delhi, Zomato generates most of its revenue from food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants for using the company's platform.

Its gross orders hit a record for the reported quarter at 45.4 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.4910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
